E-paper Display Market – 2020 : COVID-19 Scenario, Growth Opportunities and Business Development Strategies By 2027 | Advantech, Delta Electronics, LG Electronics, NEC Corporation and Seiko Epson Corporation

E-paper or electronic paper is a mobile display technology similar to the conventional paper which offers refreshable and reusable display and storage. Its reflective feature enables the reader to read the content anytime and anywhere easily. The technology provides a lightweight and compact form of readability, allowing it to be suitable for highly portable devices and similar applications.

The e-paper display market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing environmental concerns leading to the replacement of papers with e-paper display devices. These displays are fast penetrating various application areas and are also an alternative to LCD or LED technologies. These factors are further playing a pivotal role in leveraging the growth of the e-paper display market. However, the limited video capabilities and color richness remain a challenge for this market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the development of smart cities showcases growth opportunities for the key players of the e-paper display market in the coming years.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘E-paper Display Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

1. Advantech Co., Ltd.

2. CLEARink Displays, Inc.

3. Delta Electronics, Inc.

4. E Ink Holdings Inc.

5. LG Electronics Inc.

6. NEC Corporation

7. Pervasive Displays, Inc.

8. Plastic Logic HK Ltd

9. Seiko Epson Corporation

10. Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

The global e-paper display market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and end-user industry. Based on technology, the market is segmented as interferometric modulator display (IMOD), cholesteric liquid crystal display (ChLCD), electrophoretic display, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as e-readers, smart card, auxiliary display, wearable, and others. The market on the basis of the end-user industry is classified as media and entertainment, consumer electronics, retail and healthcare, and others.

