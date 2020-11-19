Aircraft Turboprop Engine Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2019 – 2029

Aircraft Turboprop Engine Market: Introduction

The aircraft turboprop engine comprises of a gas turbine engine driving a propeller. It has small installation dimensions, high static power, and low weight. Turboprop engines are commonly used on small-sized aircraft. The turboprop-enabled aircraft has the advantage of being equipped with a constant speed, full feathering and reversing propeller, which is typically not found on aircrafts powered with piston. The aircraft with turboprop engine flies and handles just like any other aircraft of comparable weight and size. The main differences between flying a turboprop and other non-turbine enabled aircraft can be found in the handling of the aircraft’s power plant and associated systems.

The turboprop engines work most effectively at altitudes between 18,000 & 30,000 feet and speeds between 220 & 350 knots. Turboprop engines are fuel efficient and also perform well at the slow speeds required for landing and take-off. For aircraft turboprop engine, the minimum specific fuel consumption is generally observed at the altitude range of 25,000 feet.

Aircraft Turboprop Engine Market: Market Dynamics

Turboprop engine provides several advantages over turbojet engines, which is estimated to be a driving factor for aircraft turboprop engine market. It excels the reciprocating engine in high speed & altitude performance. Contrarily, turbojet engines have limited take-off and climb performance in comparison to that of a reciprocating engine. The propeller controls and interconnected engines in the turboprop engine offer rapid power response to throttle movement than that of a turbojet engine. The turbojet engine run under more effective and economic conditions at medium and low altitudes at low aircraft speeds.

Propellers in turboprop engine are most efficient at slow and medium speeds (>400 miles per hour). Propellers also improve take-off and climb performance. The turboprop engine is developed to combine the best properties of both turbojet engine and propeller-enabled reciprocating engine. The complexity of turboprop engine configuration carries the possibility of certain hazardous in-flight conditions. Safety features have been configured into the system to initiate automatically whenever a system related hazard occurs.

The aircraft turboprop engines offer various benefits over other types of aircraft engines, such as lightweight, minimum vibration, operation simplicity, high power per unit of weight, use of propeller for landing and take-off, and mechanical reliability caused by comparatively few moving parts.

However, aircraft turboprop engines provide some disadvantages such as propellers lose efficiency at high altitudes, which is estimated to restrain the market growth over the forecast period. Also, en-route weather (icing/turbulence) can cause problems and additional passenger discomfort due to operating altitudes.

Aviation industry is one of the most affected industry due to the spread COVID-19. The spread of COVID-19 is causing serious challenges to aviation industry. The coronavirus epidemic is presently causing havoc across the aviation industry worldwide. Reduced air passenger traffic is estimated to hamper the aviation industry, and in turn impede the growth of aircraft turboprop engine market.

Aircraft Turboprop Engine Market: Regional Overview

Aircraft turboprop engine market is projected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. However the global market is estimated to have negative impact of coronavirus epidemic in the coming years. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. North America and Europe are projected to account for significant market share in the global market owing to the presence of aircraft manufacturing hubs. However, the growth of the market is estimated to obstruct in the countries such as, the U.S., Italy, and Spain which are highly affected by COVID-19 pandemic. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are estimated to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period.

