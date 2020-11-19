Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Key Trends, Key Segment, Key Demand and Forecast 2025

Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market: Snapshot

The global automated liquid handling systems market is significantly fuelled by developing vaccine development. The spread of contagious illnesses particularly in regions of South America and Africa where there is an absence of vaccine and immunization has brought about the growth in the production of vaccinations. The growing awareness among individuals with respect to the significance of vaccination to diagnose illnesses, deaths, and disabilities will contribute in the rise in demand for vaccination production and this is expected to drive the development of the global automated liquid handling systems. Another imperative factor behind the development of this market is the rising investments by pharmaceutical organizations.

One of the major trend in rising demand in automated liquid handling systems market is low laboratory expenses. Also, automated liquid handling systems produce exact results. The growing adoption of automation in healthcare sector is among the major key patterns to drive the development of the automated liquid handling systems market. As automated systems can proficiently deal with the development of specimens. Besides, these systems produce speedier results and this encourages the performance, improvement, and effectiveness.

By end user, the global automated liquid handling systems market is segregated into pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and clinical and reference laboratories. Of these, it is foreseen that the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is likely to lead the market because of the rising number of R&D for the advancement of healthcare and additionally to boost the volume of production of drugs. The expanding utilization of automated liquid handling systems by pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations for screening clinically important compounds amid drug discovery is one reason behind the high reception of these systems.

Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market: Brief Overview

Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market: Drivers and Trends

By end user, the global automated liquid handling systems market can be segmented into clinical and reference Laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Of these it is anticipated that the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry will be the leading and user of these systems on account of the rising number of research and development activities for the development of drugs as well as for boosting the volume of drug production. The increasing use of automated liquid handling systems by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for screening clinically relevant compounds during drug discovery is one of the reasons behind the high adoption of these systems. Moreover, in order to ensure quality of pharmaceutical products as well as minimization of the contamination of drugs, pharmaceutical and biotechnology Industries are investing extensively in research and development for furthering the use of automated liquid handling systems.

Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of geography, the global automated liquid handling systems market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these North America’s leading in this market on account of a well-developed healthcare sector as well as increased funding receive from the government for the development of drugs. Increasing awareness about disease prevention and development of new diagnostic tests which give quick results will boost the growth of the automated liquid handling systems market in this region.

Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market: Companies Mentioned:

The prominent vendors in the automated liquid handling systems market are Andrew Alliance, Agilent Technologies, Analytic Jena, Formulatrix, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Aurora Biomed, METTLER TOLEDO, BioTek Instruments, Eppendorf, Hamilton Company, BRAND, Beckman Coulter (Danaher), Tecan Group, DORNIER, Dynex Technologies, Douglas Scientific, and PerkinElmer.

