Global Procurement Outsourcing Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Procurement Outsourcing

The “Procurement Outsourcing Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Procurement Outsourcing industry.

About Procurement Outsourcing:

  • Procurement outsourcing is the transfer of specified key procurement activities relating to sourcing and supplier management to a third party — perhaps to reduce overall costs or maybe to tighten the company’s focus on its core competencies. Procurement categorisation and vendor management of indirect materials and services (commonly referred to as Indirect procurement) are typically the most popular outsourced activity.
  • Based on the Procurement Outsourcing market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyzes in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

  • Major players covered in this report:

  • Synise
  • TCS
  • Xchanging
  • Genpact
  • HP
  • Proxima
  • IBM
  • Accenture
  • Corpus
  • Infosys
  • TechMahindra
  • Capgemini
  • Xerox
  • Wipro
  • ATS Group
  • GEP
  • HCL
  • WNS
  • Aegis
  • CGI
  • DSSI
  • CSC

    Procurement Outsourcing Market by Types:

  • Direct Procurement
  • Indirect Procurement

    Procurement Outsourcing Market by Applications:

  • Manufacturing sector
  • BFSI sector
  • Consumer packaged goods sector
  • Software and telecom sector
  • Energy and chemicals sector
  • Automotive sector
  • Pharmaceuticals sector
  • Hospitality sector
  • Others

    Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    North America

    Europe

    Asia-Pacific

    Latin America

    Middle East & Africa

