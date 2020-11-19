SAP transport management Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Forecast to 2025

Global “SAP transport management Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

SAP Transportation Management (TM) is a unique, integrated solution that lets shippers manage their transportation processes within a robust order management environment.

MercuryGate

Manhattan Associates

Descartes

BluJay

Omnitracs

SAP SE

CargoSmart

Next Generation Logistics

ORTEC

TMW Systems

JDA Software

Precision Software

Oracle Corporation

HighJump

HighJump

One Network Enterprises

Freight management

Transport planling with execution

Management of transport costs

Finance intergration SAP transport management Market by Applications:

Truck Platooning Systems

Logistics & Transport

Manufacturing

Commercial