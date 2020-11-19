Polyphenols Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2025

The “Polyphenols Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Polyphenols industry.

Polyphenols extracted from grape seed have antioxidant properties, which play a significant role in beauty products and nutritional skin supplements.

Major players covered in this report:

PROVA

Barry Callebaut

Herza Schokolade GMBH & CO KG

Maltra Foods

FMC Corporation

CPC Ingredients

Chr. Hansen A/S

CEMOI

Puratos NV

Cargill, Inc.

Cyvex Nutrition Inc.

Ajinomoto OmniChem Natural Specialities

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Polyphenols Market by Types:

Grape Seed

Green Tea

Apple

Peach

Citrus

Olive

Berries

Cocoa & Coffee Beans

Potatoes

Algae

Pomegranate

Others Polyphenols Market by Applications:

Functional Beverages

Functional Foods

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Animal Feed

Dyes