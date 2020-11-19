Firefighter Uniform Fabrics Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast to 2025

The “Firefighter Uniform Fabrics Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Firefighter Uniform Fabrics industry.

About Firefighter Uniform Fabrics:

The Firefighter Uniform Fabrics market revenue was 2171 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 2828 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2020-2025. The Firefighter wears clothing especially made for the work that they do. Each item either protects their body, or helps them perform their duties.

Major players covered in this report:

PBI Performance Products, Inc

Koninklijke Ten Cate nv

Teijin Aramid B.V.

Polartec LLC

Norfab Corporation

Glen Raven, Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

Milliken & Company

Huntsman International LLC

AW Hainsworth

Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Taiwan K.K. Corp

Mount Vernon Mills, Inc.

Evonik Industries

Safety Components

Solvay

TECGEN

Drifire LLC

Firefighter Uniform Fabrics Market by Types:

Natural Materials

Synthetic Material

New Functional Materials

Firefighter Uniform Fabrics Market by Applications:

Building Fire Fighting Protective Clothing

Fire Proximity Suits

Fire Entry Suits

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

