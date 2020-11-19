Categories
WPC Decking Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2025

WPC Decking

The “WPC Decking Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the WPC Decking industry.

About WPC Decking:

  • Wood plastic composites are the combination of wood fibers and synthetic resin. Synthetic resins are thermoplastics mainly polypropylene, polyethylene or Polyvinyl Chloride. Wood is in form of sawdust or wood flours. Wood fibers are recycled Pines. Wood Plastic Composites possess dual properties of wood and plastic. WPC Decking refers to decoration by using wood plastic composites materials, which are mainly used for outdoor terraces or balconies, pools, fences.
  • Based on the WPC Decking market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyzes in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

  • Major players covered in this report:

  • MESEN
  • Goodhill Enterprise
  • Huangshan Huasu New Material
  • Power Dekor Group
  • Shengda Forestry
  • Green Deck
  • UPM Profi Deck
  • Sentai WPC
  • Armadillo Deck
  • Cladco Profiles
  • GEM
  • COOWIN
  • EverJade WPC Decking
  • CPG International
  • MexyTech
  • Silvadec
  • TimberTech
  • Trex Company
  • Nature Home Holding
  • Tamko Building Products
  • Newtechwood
  • Fiberon
  • Guofeng Wood-Plastic Composite
  • TherraWood
  • Anhui Red Forest New Material
  • Dura Composites
  • Eva-tech
  • Duraflex
  • Yihua Life
  • Logical Plastic
  • Der Group
  • Tianyuan
  • CRH
  • Green Plank
  • Tecnodeck
  • Universal Forest Products

    WPC Decking Market by Types:

  • Hollow Decking Board
  • Solid Decking Board

    WPC Decking Market by Applications:

  • Outdoor Terraces or Balconies
  • Pools
  • Fences
  • Other

    Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    North America

    Europe

    Asia-Pacific

    Latin America

    Middle East & Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global WPC Decking Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 WPC Decking Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Application

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Region

    1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

    1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

    1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

    1.5.3 Drivers

    1.5.4 Limitations

    1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

    1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

    1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

    1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    2 Global WPC Decking Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    2.1 Global WPC Decking (Volume and Value) by Type

    2.1.1 Global WPC Decking Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.1.2 Global WPC Decking Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.2 Global WPC Decking (Volume and Value) by Application

    2.2.1 Global WPC Decking Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.2.2 Global WPC Decking Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.3 Global WPC Decking (Volume and Value) by Region

    2.3.1 Global WPC Decking Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

    2.3.2 Global WPC Decking Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

