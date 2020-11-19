Categories
Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Forecast to 2025

Intelligent Process Automation (IPA)

Intelligent process automation (IPA) is the application of artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision, cognitive automation and machine learning to robotic process automation (RPA). This produces automation competencies that uplift business value and competitive advantages for end users.

Based on the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields.

About Intelligent Process Automation (IPA):

  • Intelligent process automation (IPA) is the application of artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision, cognitive automation and machine learning to robotic process automation (RPA). This produces automation competencies that uplift business value and competitive advantages for end users.
  • Based on the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyzes in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

  • Major players covered in this report:

  • Capillary Technologies
  • Formcept
  • Arya.ai
  • Iken Personics
  • Haptik.ai
  • Locus.sh
  • Q3 technologies, Inc
  • Fluid AI
  • AIndra Systems
  • Mad Street Den
  • GLIB.ai
  • IntelliCog Technologies

    Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market by Types:

  • Natural Language Processing
  • Machine and Deep Learning
  • Neural Networks
  • Virtual Agents
  • Mini Bots and RPA
  • Computer Vision
  • Others

    Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market by Applications:

  • Business Process Automation
  • Application Management
  • Content Management
  • Security
  • Others

    Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Application

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Region

    1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

    1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

    1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

    1.5.3 Drivers

    1.5.4 Limitations

    1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

    1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

    1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

    1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    2 Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    2.1 Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) (Volume and Value) by Type

    2.1.1 Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.1.2 Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.2 Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) (Volume and Value) by Application

    2.2.1 Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.2.2 Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.3 Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) (Volume and Value) by Region

    2.3.1 Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

    2.3.2 Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

