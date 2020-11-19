Deuterium Lamp Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Forecast to 2025

Global “Deuterium Lamp Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Deuterium Lamp:

A deuterium arc lamp (or simply deuterium lamp) is a low-pressure gas-discharge light source often used in spectroscopy when a continuous spectrum in the ultraviolet region is needed.

Major players covered in this report:

Jinan Rongxing

Cathde

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Shandong Derui

Changzhou Gengtai

RCA

Waters

Hitachi

PerkinElmer

Shenzhen Leijian

Agilent Technologies

Deuterium Lamp Market by Types:

486.0nm

581nm

656.1nm Deuterium Lamp Market by Applications:

Spectrophotometer

HPLC detector

Capillary electrophoresis

Flue gas analyzer

Medical instrument

Image density meter

Colorimeter

Pollution analyzer