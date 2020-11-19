Networking Processor Market 2020 Key Raw Material Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis, Process Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global “Networking Processor Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Network processors are typically software programmable devices and would have generic characteristics similar to general purpose central processing units that are commonly used in many different types of equipment and products.

Sandburst Corp.

Xelerated Inc.

Cavium Networks Inc.

Wintegra Inc.

Hifn Inc.

Intel Corp.

Agere Systems Inc.

Raza Microelectronics Inc.

EZchip Technologies Ltd.

Vitesse Semiconductor Corp.

Applied Micro Circuits Corp.

PMC-Sierra Inc.

Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

Bay Microsystems Inc.

Broadcom Corp.

Mindspeed Technologies Inc.

2.5-Gbit/s NPUs

10-Gbit/s NPUs

Control-plane Processors

Communications Processors Networking Processor Market by Applications:

Router and Switches

Firewalls

Intrusion Devices