Global Functional Foods Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

About Functional Foods:

The Functional Foods market revenue was 174422 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 259859 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 6.87% during 2020-2025. Functional foods are foods that claim to have additional functions (usually associated with health promotion or disease prevention) by adding new ingredients or more existing ingredients.

Major players covered in this report:

Kirin Holdings

Royal FrieslandCampina

Arla Foods

Nestlé

Murray Goulburn

Dean Foods

General Mills

GlaxoSmithKline Company

Meiji Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Sanitarium Health＆Wellbeing Company

Kellogg Company

Kraft Foods

Abbott Laboratories

PepsiCo

Red Bull GmbH

Mars

Danone

BNL Food Group

Ocean Spray Cranberries

Glanbia

Raisio Group

Coca-Cola Company

Unilever

Functional Foods Market by Types:

Carotenoids

Dietary Fibers

Fatty Acids

Minerals

Prebiotics & Probiotic

Vitamins

Others

Functional Foods Market by Applications:

Bakery & Cereals

Dairy products

Meat, fish & eggs

Soy products

Fats & oils

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

