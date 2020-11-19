Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Price Analysis, and Global Industry Forecast to 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

The global anti-corrosion coatings market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Alkyd), By Technology (Solvent-Borne, Water-Borne, Powder Coating), By Application (Marine, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Infrastructural, Automotive & Transportation) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other anti-corrosion coatings market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

PPG Industries Inc.

Axalta Coating Systems

The Sherwin-Williams Company

BASF SE

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Valspar Corporation

Asland Inc.

Jotun

RPM International Inc.

Among others

PPG Acquiring DEUTEK S.A. to Promote Growth

On January 2017, PPG Industries, a Pittsburg-based company, announced its acquisition of DEUTEK S.A., a leading Romanian coating manufacturer. The acquisition will expand the paint coating market for PPG, which was confined to a small presence for architectural coatings market before the deal. Several companies operating in the market are trying to maintain market presence. Adoption of strategies by the companies to gain major anti-corrosion coatings market revenue will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, to maintain market stronghold the companies are expanding their horizon through merger and acquisition that will contribute for the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026.

Regional Analysis for Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market:

