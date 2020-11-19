Dimethyl Carbonate Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Price Analysis, and Global Industry Forecast to 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

The global dimethyl carbonate market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Grade (Industrial Grade (≤99%), Reagent Grade (99.1% – 99.8%), Battery Grade (≥99.9%)), By Application (Chemical Synthesis, Pharmaceuticals, Pesticides, Paints & Dyes, Electronics, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other dimethyl carbonate market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Merck KgaA

Henan GP Chemicals Co. Ltd.

WEGO Chemical Group

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Akzo Nobel

UBE Industries

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Alfa Aesar

Aceto Corporation

Connect Chemicals

Silver Fern Chemicals.

R&D Activities by Companies to Promote Growth in North America

Among the regions, Asia-Pacific will witness huge growth for the market during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as presence large chemical synthesis industries in Asia-Pacific. On the other hand, the market in North America is likely to grow in the forthcoming years. R&D activities by prominent companies such as Tesla to develop hybrid electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in North America will contribute to the growth of the market during the projected horizon.

Regional Analysis for Dimethyl Carbonate Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Dimethyl Carbonate Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Dimethyl Carbonate Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

