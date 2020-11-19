Glycol Ethers Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Price Analysis, and Global Industry Forecast to 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

The global glycol ethers market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Glycol Ethers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (E-series glycol ethers, P-series glycol ethers), By Application (Paints & Coatings, Cleaners, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Inks & Dyes, Adhesives, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

For more information, Get sample pdf @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/glycol-ethers-market-102134

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other glycol ethers market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Companies Proliferating in the Market:

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Royal Dutch Shell

LyondellBasell Industries

Ineos Oxide

India Glycols Ltd.

SABIC

Nippon Nyukazai Co., Ltd.

Sasol

FBC Chemicals

KH Neochem Co, Ltd.

Among others

Increasing Construction Activities in Asia-Pacific to Boost Demand

Among the regions, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to lead during the forecast periods. This is ascribable to factors such as rising industrial sector and increasing construction activities in countries such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Furthermore, increasing demand for personal care products in Asia-Pacific will bode well for the growth of the market during the projected horizon. North America, on the other hand, is likely to witness surge for the market owing to strict regulations on fuel emissions by the government during the forecast period. Europe is expected to rise backed by rising cosmetics industry, and increasing awareness for personal beauty products in the forthcoming years. Overall, in the Middle East and Africa the market will expand owing to increasing demand from paint and coating industry between 2019 and 2026.

View press release for more information @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/bioplastics-market-9499

Regional Analysis for Glycol Ethers Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Glycol Ethers Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Glycol Ethers Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Glycol Ethers Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

Paints and Coatings Market

Food Packaging Market

Feminine Hygiene Products Market

Oral Care Market

Respiratory Protective Equipment Market

Sports Footwear Market

Chromium Oxide Market

Nylon Market

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245