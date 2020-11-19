Pretreatment Coatings Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Price Analysis, and Global Industry Forecast to 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

The global pretreatment coatings market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Pretreatment Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Phosphate, Chromate, Chromate-free, Blast Clean), By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Appliances, Building & Construction, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other pretreatment coatings market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Companies Proliferating in the Market:

Chemtall GmbH

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

PPG Industries

Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.

3M

AkzoNobel N.V.

The Sherwin Williams Company

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Blastech, Crystal Mark Inc.

Avudai Surface Treatments Pvt. Ltd.

Troy Chemical Industries Inc.

Among others

Increasing Adoption of Eco-Friendly Products to Spur Demand

The widespread use of phosphate coatings that have better corrosion resistance and superior paint adhesion properties bring with it several health and environmental concerns. Additionally, strict government regulations regarding the environment threat posed by phosphorus has enables the companies to adopt eco-friendly and strong pretreatment coating alternatives. For instance, several companies are adopting saline-based multi-metal pretreatments, which provide dense films, and enhance adhesive properties because of being less surface tensile. Furthermore, they provide great corrosion-resistant properties to the surface. Thereby, growing adoption of eco-friendly products is anticipated to boost the demand for the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis for Pretreatment Coatings Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Pretreatment Coatings Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Pretreatment Coatings Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Pretreatment Coatings Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

