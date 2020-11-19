C5ISR Market Overview, Comparative Insights, Business Growth, Development Strategy and Booming Top Key Players

The Global C5ISR Market Size is projected to reach USD 147.97 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.38% during the forecast period. Increasing defense expenditure in major economies will be a crucial factor driving the growth of this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its new report, titled “C5ISR market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Type (Land, Naval, Airborne, Space), By Application (Electronic Warfare, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Intelligence, Command and Control), By Solution (Product and Services), and Regional Forecast, 2019- 2026”.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/c5isr-market-102102

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), worldwide military expenditure rose by 2.6% from 2017 levels, touching USD 1822 billion in 2018. United States, China, Saudi Arabia, India, and France spent the most, accounting for nearly 60% of the total military spending in 2018, SIPRI notes. This surge in spending is a response to the growing intensity of border conflicts, proliferation of illegal migration, and rising threat of cross-border and international terrorism. Increased spending on the armed forces is intended to equip on-field soldiers with latest communication and analysis technologies so as to facilitate more efficient decision-making in the field.

List of Companies Covered in the Report:

Thales Group

CACI International Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Collins Aerospace

SAAB AB

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Market Trends

Rising Adoption of Battlefield Management Systems (BMS) to Propel the Market

A battlefield management system (BMS) enhances quality of decisions and enables better control of military units by integrating information collection and processing on a unified platform. One of the leading C5ISR market trends is the rising demand for BMS for military combat missions owing to the multiple advantages of these systems. For example, BMS units can be worn or handheld by soldiers and commanders individually, thereby enabling each member of the unit to access and analyze incoming information. Moreover, these systems have preinstalled GPS modules, making it easy for soldiers to find their way through tough terrains. Most importantly, BMS ensures that the messages and orders sent and received are digitally encrypted, thus reducing the risk of interception of communication by enemy radars. Thus, the multiple benefits of BMS tools have made them an integral part of C5ISR systems and their increasing adoption, therefore, augurs well for the market.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/c5isr-market-102102

Regional Analysis

Extensive Modernization of Armed Forces to Augment the Market in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 65.80 billion in 2018 and the region is poised to dominate the C5ISR market share in the foreseeable future owing to the heavy investments made by the US government in modernizing its military equipment. In Canada, establishment of C5ISR centers at strategic points across the country will further boost the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to register a healthy CAGR as a result of higher budgetary allocation for the defense sectors in India and China. On the other hand, in the Middle East & Africa, strong presence of military systems suppliers will fuel the market.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Developing Advanced Solutions

The C5ISR market forecast predicts a dynamic period for this market as major players such as SAAB and BAE Systems increase their R&D expenditure to develop next-gen military communications technology. These advancements have empowered the key players to strengthen their hold on the market and ensure their dominance for perpetuity.

Industry Developments:

March 2020: Lockheed Martin Corporation, the US-based aerospace and defense bigwig, launched its Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-6) satellite from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The satellite forms an important component of the protected communications network, delivering enhanced communication and security capabilities to the US Space Force.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, the US-based aerospace and defense bigwig, launched its Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-6) satellite from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The satellite forms an important component of the protected communications network, delivering enhanced communication and security capabilities to the US Space Force. January 2019: The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center (SPAWARSYSCEN) Atlantic of the US Navy awarded the Navy Cyber Mission Engineering Support contract to the American aerospace and defense company, General Dynamics Corporation. At an estimated value of USD 898 million, the contract will require General Dynamics to supply state-of-the-art defense technologies to meet the American Armed Forces’ military needs.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report With TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/c5isr-market-102102



The C5ISR market report states that the market value stood at USD 113.44 billion in 2018. Apart from this, the report also contains the following:

Exhaustive analysis of the market trends and drivers;

In-depth research into the factors restraining the market;

Comprehensive study of the regional dynamics of the market;

Detailed evaluation of the competitive landscape of the market; and

Thorough assessment of all the possible market segments.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]