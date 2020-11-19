Synthetic Rubber Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Price Analysis, and Global Industry Forecast to 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

The global synthetic rubber market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Synthetic Rubber Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis By Type (Polybutadiene Rubber (BR), Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Nitrile Rubber (NBR), Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Others), By Application (Tire, Non-Tire Automotive, Footwear, Industrial Goods, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other synthetic rubber market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Synthetic Rubber Market:

ARLANXEO

Kumho Petrochemical

Petrochina

TSRC

ExxonMobil

Goodyear

Nizhnekamskneftekhim(NKNH)

JSR Corporation

LG Chem

Versalis

Dow Chemicals

Asahi Kasei Corp

Agreement between ExxonMobil and SABIC to Accelerate Growth

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), a Saudi multinational chemical manufacturing company announced its agreement with Exxon Mobil Corporation, an American multinational oil and gas corporation headquartered in Irving, for the completion of a new elastomers plant at Kemya. The new synthetic rubber project will expand Kemya’s product portfolio. The new project involves a total investment of U.S. $3.4 billion, and has the capacity to produce up to 400,000 tons per year. The agreement between the companies is predicted to boost the synthetic rubber market trends in the foreseeable future owing to its high impactful technologies including proprietary ExxonMobil EPDM, thermoplastic elastomer and halobutyl rubber technologies.

Regional Analysis for Synthetic Rubber Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Synthetic Rubber Market:

