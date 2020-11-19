Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Price Analysis, and Global Industry Forecast to 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

The global glycidyl methacrylate market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Coatings, Adhesives, Electrical Laminates, Plastics, Ion Exchange Resins) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other glycidyl methacrylate market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of companies profiled in the report:

The Dow Chemical Company

Estron Chemical Inc.

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.,

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Sumitomo Chemicals

Lianyungang Ningkang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jin Dun Chemical

Hubei Xian Shen Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Kowa American Corporation

Oswal Udhyog

Merck KGaA

Several Efforts are Being Taken to Maximize Production of Glycidyl Methacrylate

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. It highlights a few of the standout strategies adopted by major companies to improve the production methods as well as capacities for the substance. Accounting to the exceptional properties of the product, several large scale companies are putting in more efforts to increase the overall production of glycidyl methacrylate. In June 2016, the Dow Chemical Company announced that it will be increasing its production capacity of glycidyl methacrylate. The company plans to increase its annual production by 30%; a step taken to meet the growing demand for GMA. Dow Chemical’s latest step will not just benefit the company, but will have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis for Glycidyl Methacrylate Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Glycidyl Methacrylate Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

