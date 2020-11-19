Isoamylene Market 2020: Top Companies, consumption by Regional data, Growth Overview and Investigation & Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types & Applications

Isoamylene is colorless or light yellow inflammable, explosive and highly volatile liquid. It is a fine chemical intermediates. It can be used to produce pinacolone, spice, plant protection agent, seris antioxidation agent, ultraviolet radiation absorber, sensitizer and other fine chemicals.,.cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

Chevron Phillips Chemical

INEOS Oligomers

LANXESS

S. Fanda

Zibo Liantan Chemical

Shanghai Petrochemical Company

Jinhai Chenguang

Shandong Yuhuang Chemical

High-grade Isoamylene

Common Isoamylene

Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Modification

Flavor & Fragrance Chemicals

Polymer Antioxidants

Specialty Chemicals

Others

This report focuses on the Isoamylene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application., Isoamylene downstream is wide. The major fields are aliphatic hydrocarbon modification, polymer antioxidants, flavor and fragrance chemicals, specialty chemicals, etc. For demand market of isoamylene, USA, Europe and China are the main demand market., As overall economic downward trend in China and complicated international economic situation in the world in the past few years, there will be many uncertainties in the next few years., According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of isoamylene. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price., The worldwide market for Isoamylene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 240 million US$ in 2023, from 180 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.,

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

