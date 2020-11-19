Life Vests Market Outlook 2025: Top Companies, consumption by Regional data, Investigation and growth Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

Life Vests are jackets of buoyant or inflatable construction, for supporting the wearer in deep water and preventing drowning. Life Vests are essential piece of gear for boating, fishing, and various water sports. It’s designed to keep the wearer’s head above the water, either in a vertical of face-up position depending on the type., .market for Life Vests is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 2650 million USDin 2024, from 1860 million USDin 2019, according to a new study. with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

Survitec

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

The Coleman Company

Hansen Protection

Dräger

Johnson Outdoors

Kent Sporting Goods

LALIZAS

Mustang Survival

O’Neill

International Safety Products

SECUMAR

SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.

Dongtai Jianghai

Stormy Lifejackets

Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment

MW Watersports

SeaSafe Systems

Ningbo Zhenhua Electrical Equipment

Aqua Life

Eyson

Life Vests Market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets. Life Vests Market Segment by Type covers:

Foam Vests

Inflatable Vests

Hybrid Vests Life Vests Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Adults

Kids