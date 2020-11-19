Automotive Regenerative Braking Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2026

The automotive regenerative braking market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the coming time period owing to ongoing technological advancements and widescale adoption in hybrid and electric vehicles. Automotive regenerative braking is a process where the electric motor which generally drives a pure electric or hybrid vehicle is mainly operated in reverse during the time of coasting or braking.

The motor, instead of using energy to drive a vehicle, acts as a generator charging the onboard batteries with electrical energy that might have been lost as heat through the conventional mechanical friction brakes. Since the motor acts in reverse, it thereby generates electricity. The associated friction or electrical resistance assists the normal brake pads in controlling inertia as well as helping to slow the vehicle.

In order to evaluate the regenerative braking, there are generally two different parameters namely efficiency and effectiveness. In this context, effectiveness means how large of an effect does regenerative braking makes. While efficiency means how well does regenerative braking captures the lost energy from braking.

The automotive regenerative brakes are effective at specific speeds. They tend to be useful generally in stop and go situations. Electric and hybrid cars tend to have friction brakes which is a kind of back-up system usually in situations where regenerative braking can not supply sufficient amount of power to stop. In such scenarios, the driver needs to be aware that the brake pedal could answer differently to pressure.

The automotive regenerative braking market is bifurcated in terms of type, propulsion, vehicle, and regional landscape.

Based on type, the market is classified into hydraulic, electric, and kinetic. The hydraulic regenerative braking system schematic was designed for a series of hydraulic hybrid vehicle. Citing example, the Eaton Corporation and Ford Motor Company developed a new type of regenerative braking system known as hydraulic power assist (HPA). In this, when the driver depresses the brake with hydraulic power assist, the kinetic energy of cars powers a reversible pump that directs the hydraulic fluid from a low-pressure accumulator to a high-pressure accumulator.

Beneficial features such as less energy conversions, and optimal engine speed ensures a considerable demand for hydraulic regenerative braking systems in the automotive industry.

From a regional frame of reference, the Europe automotive regenerative braking market held over 8% share in 2019 owing to presence of multiple manufacturers that escalates the availability of electric vehicles. The Middle East & Africa region is at a nascent stage and will witness significant growth over the forecast timeframe to reduce the region’s dependency on conventional fuel.

Table Of Content

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market definitions

1.2 Base estimation & working

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 Asia Pacific

1.2.4 Latin America

1.2.5 MEA

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.3.1 COVID-19 impact calculations on industry forecast

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Automotive automotive regenerative braking market industry 3600 synopsis, 2016 – 2026

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Vehicle trends

2.1.3 Propulsion trends

2.1.4 Type trends

2.1.5 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Automotive Regenerative Braking Market Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry size & forecast, 2016- 2026

3.2.1 COVID-19 impact on industry landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Component manufacturers

3.3.2 Profit margin analysis

3.3.3 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.4 COVID-19 impact on industry value chain

3.3.5 Vendor matrix

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 North America

3.5.2 Europe

3.5.3 Asia Pacific

3.5.4 Latin America

3.5.5 MEA

3.6 COVID-19 influence on automotive industry

3.7 Pricing analysis, by region (including COVID-19 impact)

3.7.1 North America

3.7.2 Europe

3.7.3 Asia Pacific

3.7.4 Latin America

3.7.5 MEA

3.8 Cost structure analysis

3.9 Electric vehicle supporting infrastructure

3.10 Electric vehicle influence on ICE

3.11 Regulatory landscape

3.11.1 North America

3.11.2 Europe

3.11.3 Asia Pacific

3.11.4 Latin America

3.11.5 MEA

3.12 Industry impact forces

3.12.1 Growth drivers

3.12.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.13 Growth potential analysis, 2019

3.14 Porter’s analysis

3.15 Competitive landscape, 2019

3.15.1 Top players overview, 2019

3.15.2 Strategy dashboard

3.16 PESTLE analysis

