Barge Transportation Market Latest Trends, Development, Growth Analysis And Forecast by 2026

The barge transportation market is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forthcoming time period due to increasing petroleum exploration activities globally as well as increasing import and export agreements among countries.

A barge is generally a type of vessel which is used for transporting of cargo or ships’ stores or other general utility purposes. It is a shallow-draft, flat-bed vessel like the raft. The reason behind the type of shape is to make sure that the carrying capacity of cargo is high where more amount of bulk could be hauled and transferred.

Transport barges are referred as cargo-carrying crafts that are usually pushed or pulled by a strong vessel on ocean and inland waters. Barges are a type of hull which are essential assets as supporting units, lighters, lifting or pulling platforms. It is noted that several barge configurations are used by military and commercial interests.

The barge transportation has several benefits associated with it. These use less amount of fuel in order to move goods as compared to other methods of transporting, thus causing less air pollution. Additionally, the noise made by barges and the visual intrusion of these barges is less as compared to the other modes of transportation. It is considered to be the most common means for transporting mechanically dredged material.

Barge transportation market is segmented in terms of product, barge fleet, application, and regional landscape.

Based on product, the barge transportation market is classified into dry cargo, gaseous cargo, and liquid cargo. The liquid cargo segment will record a CAGR of over 4% from 2020 – 2026 due to the increasing investments in offshore drilling activities.

With respect to barge fleet, the barge transportation market is categorized into open, tank, and covered. The tank barge fleet segment held a market share of over 25% in 2019 owing to the rising demand from oil & gas industry.

In terms of application, the overall barge transportation market is bifurcated into metal ores; chemicals, rubber and plastic, nuclear fuel; agricultural products; food products, beverages, and tobacco; coke and refined petroleum products; basic metals, fabricated metal products; coal and crude petroleum; secondary raw materials and wastes; and others.

Among these, the coke & refined petroleum products segment is likely to register a CAGR of over 4% from 2020 – 2026 due to the increasing petroleum exploration across the globe.

From a regional frame of reference, the rising trade activities of the U.S. is creating the demand for this efficient transportation mode in the North America region.

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Definitions & forecast parameters

1.1.1. Definitions

1.1.2. Methodology and forecast parameters

1.2. Data Sources

1.2.1. Secondary

1.2.2. Primary

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Barge transportation industry 360° synopsis, 2015 – 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Product trends

2.1.3. Barge fleet trends

2.1.4. Application trends

2.1.5. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Barge Transportation Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.3. Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

3.3.1. Global outlook

3.3.2. Impact by region

3.3.2.1. North America

3.3.2.2. Europe

3.3.2.3. Asia Pacific

3.3.2.4. Latin America

3.3.2.5. MEA

3.3.3. Industry value chain

3.3.3.1. Research and development

3.3.3.2. Manufacturing

3.3.3.3. Marketing

3.3.3.4. Supply

3.3.4. Competitive landscape

3.3.4.1. Strategy

3.3.4.2. Distribution network

3.3.4.3. Business growth

3.4. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4.1. Fleet manufacturers

3.4.2. Service providers

3.4.3. Profit margin analysis

3.4.4. End-use landscape

3.4.5. Vendor matrix

3.5. Technology & innovation landscape

3.5.1. GPRS tracking and fleet management solutions

3.5.2. Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell (MarFC) Generator

3.5.3. Autonomous barges

3.6. Global transportation industry

3.6.1. Current trends & forecast

3.6.1.1. Lifting of Iranian sanctions to be positive for shipping industry

3.6.1.2. Big data analytics

3.6.1.3. Long-term demographic shifts

3.6.2. Consumer preference

3.6.2.1. Low freight

3.6.2.2. Huge quantity

3.6.2.3. Reduced emission

3.6.3. Pain points

3.6.3.1. Delivery time

3.6.3.2. Damage of goods

3.6.3.3. Uncertain weather conditions

3.6.3.4. Supply-demand gap

3.7. Regulatory landscape

3.7.1.1. North America

3.7.1.2. Europe

3.7.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.7.1.4. Latin America

3.7.1.5. MEA

3.8. Key freight challenges and opportunities

3.8.1. Opportunities

3.8.1.1. Investment analytics

3.8.1.2. Reducing fuel consumption

3.8.1.3. Blockchain technology

3.8.1.4. Increasing seaborne trade

3.8.2. Challenges

3.8.2.1. 2014-2020 Logistics mid to long term development plan

3.8.2.2. Ministry of Transport (MOT) China

3.8.2.3. Maritime Safety Administration (MSA)

3.9. Innovation & sustainability

3.9.1. Solar powered barge monitoring system

3.9.2. LNG-powered barge

3.9.3. Push boat/push barge developments

3.9.4. Organizational solutions

3.9.5. Vessel traffic management system

3.10. Comparison of road, railway, and barge transportation

3.10.1. Capacity

3.10.2. Reduced emissions

3.10.3. Safety related statistics

3.10.4. Spill rate

3.11. Industry impact forces

3.11.1. Growth drivers

3.11.1.1. Availability of large capacity barges and increasing quality of inland waterways

3.11.1.2. Increasing demand for petrochemical shipments

3.11.1.3. Increasing investments in port modernization

3.11.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.11.2.1. High operating expenses in barge transportation

3.11.2.2. Stringent government regulations pertaining to marine transportation

3.11.2.3. Replacements of barges with pipelines for liquid cargo

3.12. Growth potential analysis

3.13. Porter’s analysis

3.13.1. Supplier power

3.13.2. Buyer power

3.13.3. Threat of new entrants

3.13.4. Threat of substitutes

3.13.5. Internal rivalry

3.14. PESTEL analysis

