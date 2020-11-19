1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market by Size, Covid-19 Impact, Competitive Strategy, Worldwide Growth Insights, Regional Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

“1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market” report studies overview of market drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities. It predicts the growth rate of the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market in between the forecasted period. This research report covers the dynamics of the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market with a thorough overview of the overall market growth prospects. 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market report contain overall market size, share and growth prospect of industry.

About 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market:

Our Company has been monitoring the global 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market and it is poised to grow by USD 292.42 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Our reports on global 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing polyester applications across various industries.In addition, increasing biodiesel production is anticipated to boost the growth of the global 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market as well.

Market Dynamics of 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market:

Market Drivers: Growing Polyester Applications Across Various Industries.

Market Trends: Increasing Biodiesel Production

Market Challenge: Threats in major regions Some Key Players of 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Are:

Connect Chemicals GmbH

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

MakingCosmetics Inc.

Merck KGaA

METabolic EXplorer

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.

1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Segmentation Analysis:

Application:

PTT

Polyurethane

Personal Care And Detergents

Others

1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Report Highlights: –

The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.

The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.

The report discusses detailed information about the market opportunities.

The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.

The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.

The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.

1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Segment by Regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

