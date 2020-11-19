3PL Market in The US Market by Size, Covid-19 Impact, Competitive Strategy, Worldwide Growth Insights, Regional Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

“3PL Market in The US market” report studies overview of market drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities. It predicts the growth rate of the global 3PL Market in The US market in between the forecasted period. This research report covers the dynamics of the global 3PL Market in The US market with a thorough overview of the overall market growth prospects. 3PL Market in The US market report contain overall market size, share and growth prospect of industry.

About 3PL Market in The US Market:

Our Company has been monitoring the global 3PL market in US, and it is poised to grow by USD 76.28 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on the global 3PL market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current US market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing use of multimodal transport drives the market. In addition, digital transformation in logistics is anticipated to boost the growth of the global 3PL market in US as well.

Market Dynamics of 3PL Market in The US Market:

Market Drivers: Increasing Use Of Multimodal Transport.

Market Trends: Digital Transformation In Logistics.

Market Challenge: Threats in major regions Some Key Players of 3PL Market in The US Market Are:

Americold Realty Trust

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

FedEx Corp.

Hub Group Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service of America Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

3PL Market in The US Market Segmentation Analysis:

Service

•Transportation

•Warehousing and Distribution

•Others

End-user

•Retail

•Manufacturing

•Automotive

•Food and Beverages

•Others

3PL Market in The US Market Report Highlights: –

The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.

The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.

The report discusses detailed information about the market opportunities.

The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.

The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.

The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.

3PL Market in The US Market Segment by Regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Some Points from 3PL Market in The US Market Report TOC:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for USD

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Market segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FURNACE TYPE

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

