Semiconductor Ip Market by Top Players, Impact of Covid-19, Key Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Business Size Forecast to 2024

Our Company has been monitoring the global semiconductor ip market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.43 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on global semiconductor ip market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the complex chip designs and use of multi-core technologies.In addition, proliferation of wireless technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the global semiconductor ip market as well.

Market Drivers: Complex Chip Designs And Use Of Multi-Core Technologies.

Market Trends: Proliferation Of Wireless Technologies

Arm Ltd.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

CEVA Inc.

eMemory Technology Inc.

Imagination Technologies Ltd.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

Rambus Inc.

Siemens AG

Synopsys Inc.