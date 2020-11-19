E-Invoicing Market by Size, Covid-19 Impact, Competitive Strategy, Worldwide Growth Insights, Regional Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

“E-Invoicing market” report studies overview of market drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities. It predicts the growth rate of the global E-Invoicing market in between the forecasted period. This research report covers the dynamics of the global E-Invoicing market with a thorough overview of the overall market growth prospects. E-Invoicing market report contain overall market size, share and growth prospect of industry.
About E-Invoicing Market:
Our Company has been monitoring the global e-invoicing market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.93 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. Our reports on global e-invoicing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the convenience and easy accessibility of mobile payment systems.In addition, need to adhere to regulatory guidelines and ensure compliance is anticipated to boost the growth of the global e-invoicing market as well.
Market Dynamics of E-Invoicing Market:
Some Key Players of E-Invoicing Market Are:
E-Invoicing Market Segmentation Analysis:
End-Users:
o B2B
o B2C
E-Invoicing Market Report Highlights: –
- The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.
- The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.
- The report discusses detailed information about the market opportunities.
- The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.
- The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.
- The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.
E-Invoicing Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
Some Points from E-Invoicing Market Report TOC:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for USD
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FURNACE TYPE
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
