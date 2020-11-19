Digital Lending Platform Market Evolving Latest Trends To Lead Global Industry By 2019–2026

Digital lending is the use of online technology to manage loan processes, such as originating and renewing loans to deliver faster and more efficient decisions. These platforms enable lenders to provide loans directly to borrowers through software, and reduces the burdens associated with complicated process of applying and receiving funding.

The technology has been widely adopted among digital lenders to improve productivity, close a greater number of loans deals, and increase revenue per loan in a rapid and automated manner.

Rapid growth of the digital lending market, owing to continuous growth in digitalization initiatives among financial organizations, and government initiatives for digital lending in developing countries, such as India and China have boosted the adoption of digital lending platforms in the recent years.

However, security & compliance concerns, are expected to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, growing technological advancements, such as AI integration in digital lending platforms and high growth of cloud-based platforms are expected to present major opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global digital lending platform market is segmented based on component, application, deployment model, end-user, and region. Depending on component, the market is divided into solution, and service. Based on application, it is segmented into decision automation, collections and recovery, loan processing, risk and compliance management; and others. On the basis of deployment model, it is bifurcated into on-premise, and cloud-based. By end-user, it is classified into banks, insurance companies, credit unions, savings and loan associations, peer-to-peer lending, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market, including Black Knight, Ellie MAE, Finastra, FIS Global, Fiserv, Intellect Design Arena, Nucleus Software, Tavant Technologies, Temenos, and Wipro. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global digital lending platform market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global digital lending platform market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

• Solution

• Service

By Type

• Loan Origination

• Decision Automation

• Collections and Recovery

• Risk and Compliance Management

• Others

By Deployment Model

• On-premise

• Cloud-based

By End-User

• Banks

• Insurance Companies

• Credit Unions

• Savings and Loan Associations

• Peer-to-Peer Lending

• Others

BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Black Knight

• Ellie MAE

• Finastra

• FIS Global

• Fiserv

• Intellect Design Arena

• Nucleus Software

• Tavant Technologies

• Temenos

• Wipro