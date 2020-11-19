Peracetic Acid Market Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Application Forecast

Peracetic acid (also known as peroxyacetic acid) is an organic compound, which is a colorless liquid with a pungent odor close to acetic acid. Peracetic acid is used as an antimicrobial in various industrial as well as household processes, which includes food establishment, agricultural processes, medical facilities, lavatories, and dairy processing plants, pasteurizers in breweries, wineries and beverage plants.

Waste Water Treatment application segment demand is expected to grow at an anticipated CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period. Government initiatives to inculcate peracetic acid to treat wastewater is expected to benefit the demand growth.

The Disinfectant segment is projected to grow at a higher rate than the other application segments. It is an emerging application of peracetic acid. The major factor responsible for the growth of sterilants and Disinfectant is their increased demand in the food industry, life sciences, pharmaceutical, and other industrial products.

The Asia Pacific is expected to display the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to emerging economies such as India and China. The growing health concerns in the developing countries will boost the market. North America peracetic acid market size was estimated to be over USD 176.3 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a robust rate.

Key players profiled and analyzed in the report

Ecolab Inc., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., Diversey Inc., Kemira Oyj, Evonik Industries, Acuro Organics Ltd., Thai Peroxide Ltd., PeroxyChem LLC, Solvay S.A., Enviro Tech Chemical Services Inc., Loeffler Chemical Corporation, Hydrite Chemical Co., Airedale Chemical Company Ltd, Kemira Oyj, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Helios Group, Christeyns and Promox S.P.A are key players included in the Global Peracetic Acid market.

Scope of Global Peracetic Acid Market:

Global Peracetic Acid Market by End-Use Industry:

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Waste Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Global Peracetic Acid Market by Application:

Disinfectant

Sterilant

Sanitizer

Global Peracetic Acid Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Player Analysed in Global Peracetic Acid Market:

