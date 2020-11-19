Small Satellite Market Investigation Highlights Growth Trends in the Coming Years

The small satellite market is segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into minisatellite, microsatellite, nanosatellite, pico-satellites, and femto satellites. On the basis of application, it is classified into imaging and earth observations, satellite communications, science & explorations, technology development, and space situational awareness. Based on end-user, the market is bifurcated into civil & commercial and government & defense. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Type

§ Minisatellite

§ Microsatellite

§ Nanosatellite

§ Pico-satellites

§ Femto satellites

• By Application

§ Imaging and Earth Observations

§ Satellite Communications

§ Science & Explorations

§ Technology Development

§ Space Situational Awareness

• By End-User

§ Civil & Commercial

§ Government & Defense

• By Region

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ United Kingdom

§ Germany

§ France

§ Italy

§ Spain

§ Russia

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ China

§ India

§ South Korea

§ Australia

§ Japan

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

§ Brazil

§ Israel

§ South Africa

§ Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Sierra Nevada Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus S.A.S.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

• The Aerospace Corporation

• Planet Labs Inc.

• Boeing

• Thales Group

• GomSpace

• Blue Canyon Technologies

The other players in the value chain include of the market includes Orbital ATK, Space Systems Loral, OHB AG, Spire Global Inc., Geooptics Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, and others.

