Solar Cable Market Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2018-2026

Global Solar Cable Market was sized US$ 0.65 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1.75 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 13.18 % during a forecast period.

Global Solar Cable market is segmented by material, by cable type, by application and by region. In terms of material, Solar Cable market is segmented into Copper and Aluminium Alloy. Solid and stranded are the cable type segment of the Solar Cable market. Residential, Commercial and Industrial are application segment of Solar Cable market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

A solar cable is an interconnection cable, which is utilized in photovoltaic power generation industry for interconnecting solar panels and other electrical components. Easy installation, UV resistance, lifetime reliability, outdoor durability, flexibility are some of the properties, which make solar cables ideal for industrial application. These cables are flame retardant and fully recyclable in accordance with environmental regulations.

Currently, copper-based cables provides for the maximum demand, which is a reflection of its several advantages over aluminium alloys such as flexibility, low resistivity, stability, strength, and better corrosion resistance.

In terms of Cable type in 2017, the stranded cables segment held greater market share in terms of demand, as they are highly effective as far as electricity flow is concerned.

In terms of the region, Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2017. This regional market is anticipated to remain on the top position throughout the forecast period, North America is also anticipated to witness a considerable rise over the next few years

General Cable Corporation, Atkore International Group Inc., Huber Suhner AG, Lumberg Connect GmbH, ReneSola Ltd, Ram Ratna Wires Ltd., Prysmian Group, Allied Wire & Cable, Taiyo Cable Tech Co. Ltd., Lapp Group, Eldra B.V, KBE Elektrotechnik GmbH, Ningbo Pntech New Energy Co., Ltd, Phoenix Contact GmbH Co. KG, Havells are key players included in the Solar Cable market.

The Scope of Global Solar Cable Market:

Global Solar Cable Market by Material:

Copper

Aluminium Alloy

Global Solar Cable Market by Cable Type:

Solid

Stranded

Global Solar Cable Market by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Solar Cable Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Global Solar Cable Market Report:

General Cable Corporation

Atkore International Group Inc.

Huber Suhner AG

Lumberg Connect GmbH

ReneSola Ltd

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd.

Prysmian Group

Allied Wire & Cable

Taiyo Cable Tech Co. Ltd.

Lapp Group, Eldra B.V

KBE Elektrotechnik GmbH

Ningbo Pntech New Energy Co., Ltd

Phoenix Contact GmbH Co. KG

Havells

