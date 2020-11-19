Medical Robots Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2019-2030 and Key Players – Intuitive Surgical, iRobot Corp, Mazor Robotics

Medical robots are the robots that are used in hospitals and medical institutions to perform highly complex surgeries. Robots can be utilized as surgical assistants to surgeons that perform minimally invasive procedures. Rehabilitation robots play an important role to recover patients with disabilities. Moreover, robots are able to disinfect and clean the room from any microbes and viruses. Additionally, the biggest benefit of using medical robots is precision and speed. The global medical robots markets is driven by innovation and technological advancements which have played a vital role in contributing to the growth of this market. Due to innovation and technological advancements, patients are benefited in terms of shortened recovery time and reduced pain after surgery. Moreover, the companies are focusing on fund raising to strengthen the medical robots market for long run. However, safety concerns over robotic surgeries are likely to restrain the market.

Major Key Players of the Medical Robots Market are:

Intuitive Surgical, iRobot Corporation, Mazor Robotics, Auris Health, Accuray, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Arxium, Kirby Lester, Stereotaxis,, Titan Medical among others.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Medical Robots Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2030.” According to the report, the global medical robots market is estimated to be over US$ 6.0 Bn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a 20.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

The continual growth of the medical robots market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide-scale adoption of these products. The introduction of number of medical robots has enhanced medical practice due to the advanced technologies. To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on innovation and advancements in technologies. To keep up the substantial growth of the global medical robotics market, companies are raising their funds for medical robots research. For instance, Auris Health, Inc. has raised $220 Mn to support its next generation monarch robotic interventional platform. However, safety concerns over robotic surgery devices can restrain the growth of overall market.

Major Types of Medical Robots Market covered are:

Surgical Robotic Systems

Rehabilitation Robotic System

Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic System

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robotic System

Major Applications of Medical Robots Market covered are:

Laparoscopy

Orthopedic Surgery

Pharmacy Applications

Neurosurgery

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Medical Robots consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Medical Robots market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Medical Robots manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Medical Robots with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Medical Robots industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

