Global Aircraft Galley Equipment Market Analysis 2020 : Booming Strategies of Top Companies, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Aircraft Galleys Equipment is the kitchen area of an aircraft. They are used to prepare food and drink for consumption during flight.

B/E Aerospace

JAMCO

Zodiac Aerospace

AIM Altitude

Bucher Group

Diehl Stiftung

Aerolux

Turkish Cabin Interior

DYNAMO Aviation

MAPCO

Biskay

Guoxiong Photoelectric

Huaxin Aviation

Aircraft galley equipment mainly includes: galley inserts, galley carts, galley frames. And galley insert is the most widely used type which takes up about 80% of the global total volume in 2016. But the galley frame takes up most of the 70% of the global total value.USA is the largest market of aircraft galley equipment in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Market of the USA took up about 46% the global market in 2016, followed by Europe (38%), and Japan is followed with the share about 12.5%. Germany, Japan, U.K. are also now the key producers of aircraft galley equipment. There are some producers in China, the main products are inserts. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. Other key factories of aircraft galley equipment are from Switzerland, Turkey, etc. The worldwide market for Aircraft Galley Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 810 million US$ in 2024, from 780 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.

Galley Inserts

Galley Carts

Galley Frames Major Applications are as follows:

Norrow-body Aircrafts

Wide-body Aircrafts