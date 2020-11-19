Global Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) Market 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data Definition, Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast data by 2024

Global “Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) Market” Status (2015-2019) And Forecast (2020-2024) By Region, Product Type & End-Use” is the latest research study released by 360 Research Reports that offers a potential headway to all the market information and opportunities that are currently available in the global market. The report highlights risk side analysis and dominance with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report gives information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities. The research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by the next 5 years. Key elements assembled in the report includes market share, market size, drivers, & restraining factors, forecast to 2024. The report provides a competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of key players.

This report studies the Electronic Expansion Valves market. The electronic expansion valve (EEV) operates with a much more sophisticated design. EEVs control the flow of refrigerant entering a direct expansion evaporator. They do this in response to signals sent to them by an electronic controller.

Fujikoki

SANHUA

DunAn

Saginomiya (Danfoss Poland)

Danfoss

Parker

Emerson

Worldwide, China is the largest market of Electronic Expansion Valves, both in production and consumption market, while China is the largest contributor. It is estimated that China accounts for 64.46 % of the industry total production and consumes about 65.29 % of industry total consumption volume.The price gap is relatively large of electronics expansion valves between different companies. SANHUA, Fujikoki, DunAn, Saginomiya mainly supply electronics expansion valves to the home inverter air conditioner manufactures. While, Danfoss, Parker, Emerson, Castel, these player mainly supply electronics expansion valves to the commercial inverter air conditioner (power>4HP) manufactures. But these companies sales volume is in small-scale sales with high price. These companies are often integrated enterprise valve manufacturer. They have advanced technology and rich production line. The generally price range is between 160$/unit to 450 $/unit, which does not include the price of the controller and sensors. The worldwide market for Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 480 million US$ in 2024, from 350 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Electronic Expansion Valves for Household Products

Major Applications are as follows:

Home Inverter Air Conditioner

Commercial Air Conditioning & Heat Pump