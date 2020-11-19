Non-woven Abrasives Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data

A Recent report on “Non-woven Abrasives Market” provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Non-woven Abrasives manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Non-woven Abrasives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Non-woven abrasives are consisted of nylon fibers, Abrasive, Adhesive. Non-woven abrasives are manufactured when abrasive grains are fused with nylon fibers, bonded together with the help of synthetic resins such as phenolic, epoxy, and others.

Scope of the Non-woven Abrasives Market Report: Currently, many companies in the world can produce Non-woven Abrasives product, they mainly concentrating in EU and USA. The main market players are 3M, Saint-Gobain Abrasives etc. In the past five years, the sales volume of Non-woven Abrasives increased to from 389 K MT in 2012 to 490 K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 5.92%.In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China is still the mainly consumption regions and the fastest region due to the developed downstream market and rapid development of economy. Non-woven Abrasives can be classified as six types according to the use method and shape, include Non-Woven Rolls, Non-Woven Discs, Non-Woven Wheels, Non-Woven Belts, Non-Woven Flap Wheels and Hand Pads. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 31% of the Non-woven Abrasives market is Machinery industry, 20% is used in Automobile industry. The major raw material for Non-woven Abrasives is resin and Adhesive. In the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Abrasives mainly concentrated in China, EU, USA and Asia. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in those areas. Study Group believes that the development potential of this industry has a serious space, especially in the case of the development of downstream products with high added value is developed fast. The worldwide market for Non-woven Abrasives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 1800 million US$ in 2024, from 1320 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Non-woven Abrasives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Major Classifications are as follows:

Non-Woven Rolls

Non-Woven Discs

Non-Woven Wheels

Non-Woven Belts

Non-Woven Flap Wheels

Hand Pads Major Applications are as follows:

Machinery

Electronic

Furniture

Automobile