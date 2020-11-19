Global Functional Chewing Gum Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast by 2024 with Top Key Players

Global “Functional Chewing Gum Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Functional Chewing Gum market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Functional Chewing Gum market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

Functional chewing gum is the name given to types of chewing gum which impart some practical function instead of, or in addition to, the usual enjoyment provided by a traditional chewing gum as a confectionery product. Examples of this include nicotine gum which is used to aid smoking cessation & so-called Think Gum which designers say they believe may enhance mental functioning. It could be argued that most gum (at least the mint varieties) provides some function in that they can improve bad breath, but such an effect is so widespread that the term ‘functional’ is almost always applied to gum with some additional function. Medical uses for ‘functional chewing gum’ include a reported reduction in the duration of post-operative ileus following abdominal and specifically gastrointestinal surgery.

The research covers the current Functional Chewing Gum market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Functional Chewing Gum are mainly classified into the following types: Tooth Protection Gum, Quit Smoking Gum, Weight Loss Gum, Others. Tooth Protection Gum is the most widely used type which takes up about 60.35% of the total in 2016 in Global.Europe and North America are the main consumption regions of Functional Chewing Gum in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The market size of Asia-Pacific region will grow fast in the following years. Wrigley Company, Mondelez, Lotte, Perfetti Van Melle, etc. are the key suppliers in global market, which have leading technology and market position. Top 5 took up about 81.91% of the global market in 2016. Global consumption of Functional Chewing Gum rises up from 186780.4 MT in 2012 to 217675.4 MT in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 3.90%. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the Functional Chewing Gum products, which is the result of the growing needs of downstream industry.Although sales of Functional Chewing Gum products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Functional Chewing Gum field hastily. The worldwide market for Functional Chewing Gum is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 3530 million US$ in 2024, from 3050 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Functional Chewing Gum in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Tooth Protection Gum

Quit Smoking Gum

Weight Loss Gum

Others Major Applications are as follows:

