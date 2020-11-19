Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

An Exhaustive investigation of this “Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market” Value forecast, New Business Opportunities and Companies: Outlook By Type, Application, By End User and By Country, 2020- 2024” brings you the most recent and the most updated data on the market and the ruthless structure of the general sector worldwide. The report is distributed inside this examination, comprehensive of things like the business size concerning value and volume. The report represents the context of current and future trends driving global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films market growth. It clarifies the assessment of the current market together with subtleties of the division. The prediction for CAGR is also mentioned in the report in percentage for the forecasted period. It contains computable information, qualitative information sets, and evaluation tools. The research highlights major market insights, challenges, current trends, and value chain analysis.

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market:

BOPA film, made of nylon 6, is used in the packaging solutions in various industries. BOPA has a very high tensile strength, anti-puncture strength, excellent flexibility, resistance, resistance, high gas and aroma barrier properties, good transparency and gloss, excellent printability, a broad operating temperature range. Therefore, BOPA film is especially suitable for the packaging of perishable foods, frozen and cooked foods, vegetables, agricultural products and aquatic products packaging, medical supplies, electronic products packaging.

Key players/manufacturers:

Green Seal Holding

Unitike

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Kolon

DOMO Chemicals

Tianjin Yuncheng Plastic Industry

Biaxis

AdvanSix

A.J. Plast

Toyobo

Hyosung

Mf-Folien

FSPG Hi-Tech

JK Materials

Thaipolyamide

Zidong Chemical……. Scope of the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Report: BOPA film, made of nylon 6, is used in the packaging solutions in various industries. BOPA has a very high tensile strength, anti-puncture strength, excellent flexibility, resistance, resistance, high gas and aroma barrier properties, good transparency and gloss, excellent printability, a broad operating temperature range. Therefore, BOPA film is especially suitable for the packaging of perishable foods, frozen and cooked foods, vegetables, agricultural products and aquatic products packaging, medical supplies, electronic products packaging.Referring to the concrete application, food industry has the largest market share, which accounted for 76.48% share in 2016. BOPA film can also be used in the household products packaging, the second largest consumption filed with the share of 16.25%.China and Japan are the major production bases of BOPA film currently. Besides, China is the largest production base of BOPA film presently. Some companies in China, like Xiamen Changsu, are actively expanding their capacity, indicating a promising demand.As for the consumption, China is also the largest consumer, who held 38.92% share in global consumption market in 2016. The follower is Japan, with the consumption volume of 52562 MT in 2016. Information revealed that Asia-Pacific will continue to be the key production and sales region of BOPA film in the coming years, providing huge support to the BOPA film industry.Unitika exited China market in 2016, which led to other suppliers in the industry gain greatly. Due to Unitika’s stopped production in China, the price of BOPA price surged in the year in China. The worldwide market for Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 2130 million US$ in 2024, from 1530 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Sequential Stretching Type

Mechanical Simultaneous Stretching Type

LISIM Simultaneous Stretching Type Major Applications are as follows:

Food Industry

Household Products

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics