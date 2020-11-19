Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market 2020 Size, Share, Global Trends, Comprehensive Research Study, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2026

Global “Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market” 2020 Global Industry Research Report is deep analysis by historical and current status of the market/industries for Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe industry. Also, research report categorizes the global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe market by Segment by Player, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Region. Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Research Report provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe market.
The research covers the current Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
- Outokumpu
- Sandvik
- Butting
- ArcelorMittal
- ThyssenKrupp
- NSSMC
- POSCO
- Tata Steel
- JFE
- Sosta
- PSP
- Tenaris
- Tubacex
- Metline Industries
- Baosteel
- TISCO
Short Description about Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market:
The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
The global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.
The Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe market is expected to grow at a Highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Lean Duplex
- Standard Duplex
- Super Duplex
- Hyper Duplex
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Offshore Oil and Gas
- Chemical Process Industry
- Chemical Tankers / Shipbuilding
- Desalination / Water Treatment
- Pulp & Paper
- Air Pollution Control
- Architectural, Building & Construction
- Others
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe in these regions, from 2020 to 2026, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
This Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions
- Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
- What Is Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Industry?
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Lean Duplex
1.4.3 Standard Duplex
1.4.4 Super Duplex
1.4.5 Hyper Duplex
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Offshore Oil and Gas
1.5.3 Chemical Process Industry
1.5.4 Chemical Tankers / Shipbuilding
1.5.5 Desalination / Water Treatment
1.5.6 Pulp & Paper
1.5.7 Air Pollution Control
1.5.8 Architectural, Building & Construction
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Industry
1.6.1.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe by Country
6.1.1 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe by Country
7.1.1 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Outokumpu
11.1.1 Outokumpu Corporation Information
11.1.2 Outokumpu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Outokumpu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Outokumpu Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Products Offered
11.1.5 Outokumpu Recent Development
11.2 Sandvik
11.2.1 Sandvik Corporation Information
11.2.2 Sandvik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Sandvik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Sandvik Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Products Offered
11.2.5 Sandvik Recent Development
11.3 Butting
11.3.1 Butting Corporation Information
11.3.2 Butting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Butting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Butting Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Products Offered
11.3.5 Butting Recent Development
11.4 ArcelorMittal
11.4.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information
11.4.2 ArcelorMittal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 ArcelorMittal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 ArcelorMittal Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Products Offered
11.4.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development
11.5 ThyssenKrupp
11.5.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information
11.5.2 ThyssenKrupp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 ThyssenKrupp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 ThyssenKrupp Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Products Offered
11.5.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Development
11.6 NSSMC
11.6.1 NSSMC Corporation Information
11.6.2 NSSMC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 NSSMC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 NSSMC Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Products Offered
11.6.5 NSSMC Recent Development
11.7 POSCO
11.7.1 POSCO Corporation Information
11.7.2 POSCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 POSCO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 POSCO Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Products Offered
11.7.5 POSCO Recent Development
11.8 Tata Steel
11.8.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information
11.8.2 Tata Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 Tata Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Tata Steel Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Products Offered
11.8.5 Tata Steel Recent Development
11.9 JFE
11.9.1 JFE Corporation Information
11.9.2 JFE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 JFE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 JFE Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Products Offered
11.9.5 JFE Recent Development
11.10 Sosta
11.10.1 Sosta Corporation Information
11.10.2 Sosta Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Sosta Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Sosta Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Products Offered
11.10.5 Sosta Recent Development
11.12 Tenaris
11.12.1 Tenaris Corporation Information
11.12.2 Tenaris Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Tenaris Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Tenaris Products Offered
11.12.5 Tenaris Recent Development
11.13 Tubacex
11.13.1 Tubacex Corporation Information
11.13.2 Tubacex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 Tubacex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Tubacex Products Offered
11.13.5 Tubacex Recent Development
11.14 Metline Industries
11.14.1 Metline Industries Corporation Information
11.14.2 Metline Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Metline Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Metline Industries Products Offered
11.14.5 Metline Industries Recent Development
11.15 Baosteel
11.15.1 Baosteel Corporation Information
11.15.2 Baosteel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Baosteel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Baosteel Products Offered
11.15.5 Baosteel Recent Development
11.16 TISCO
11.16.1 TISCO Corporation Information
11.16.2 TISCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 TISCO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 TISCO Products Offered
11.16.5 TISCO Recent Development
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
Continued…..
