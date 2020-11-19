Dentures Market Size, Share, Growth, Regional Trend, Leading Players Updates, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry and Future Plans by Forecast to 2027

The global ‘dentures market size’ is expected to rise remarkably on account of the increasing prevalence of dental issues and periodontal diseases world wide. Dentures are customized artificial teeth gums that are replaced with lost or removed teeth. They are shaped accordingly as per the oral structure of the patient. As per a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Dentures Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Complete and Partial), By Usage (Removable and Fixed), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,”the market stood atUSD 2.33 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 3.82 billion by 2027 by exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% between 2020 and 2027.

Regional Segmentation

Europe Emerged Dominant with Highest Number of Edentulous Population

Geographically, Europe earned the largest dentures market share with a revenue of USD 878.4 million in 2019. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental caries and the growing presence of the edentulous population. In addition to this, a rise in the expenditure on dental procedures and the rising number of dentists are also contributing to the growth of the regional market. Besides this, the market in North America will rise significantly owing to the presence of the baby boomer population and a rise in the average life expectancy. Additionally, the increasing adoption of dentures and amplified expenditure on dental procedures with the presence of superior dental services in the region will help it gather remarkable revenue in the forthcoming years.

Market Drivers

Rising Cases of Oral Health Issues Will Add Impetus to Market

Various factors are responsible for dentures market growth. These include a rise in geriatric population, increasing number of dental procedures, the presence of baby boomer population, and arise in the prevalence of periodontal and edentulism diseases. Besides this, the rising utilization of dental services, further attributed to the increasing number of dental specialists will also aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years.

On the contrary, there is a decline in the edentulous population in most of the high-income nations on account of the rising awareness about oral health. Additionally, there are limited options available for dental treatment in the middle and low-income nations, which may further hamper the overall market growth in the coming years.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Competitive Landscape

Geographical Expansion – Key Objective of Players

Major players operating in this market are engaging in the adoption of new technology and approaches for attracting their consumers in the forthcoming years. A majority of patients obtain their dentures from local labs that offer dental models for the customization of their dentures. Such initiatives will help these players gaina competitive edge in the market. Additionally, companies are engaging in mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, joint ventures, and other collaborative efforts to maintain their mark in the competition. Furthermore, they are focusing on geographical expansion to exhibit immense growth and revenue generation in the forecast duration.

List of this Market Manufacturers Include:

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Schaan)

GC Dental (Japan)

Kulzer GmbH (Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.) (Germany)

Modern Dental Group Limited (China)

COLTENE Group (Switzerland)

Dentsply Sirona (US)

SHOFU Dental GmbH (Germany)

Global Dental Science (US)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

VITA Zahnfabrik (Germany)

Other Players

Global Dentures Market Segmentation :

By Type

Complete

Partial

By Usage

Removable

Fixed

By End User

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East& Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

