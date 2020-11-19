Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth, Regional Trend, Leading Players Updates, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry and Future Plans by Forecast to 2027

The global ‘dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market size‘ is predicted to reach USD 6.63 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of diabetes and incidences of chronic nail fungus infection will lead to heavy demand for dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment, which, in turn, will foster the growth of the market, it is mentioned in a report, titled “Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Tablets and Nail Paints), By Route of Administration (Oral and Topical), By Type (Prescribed and Over-the-Counter (OTC)), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Channels), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 3.74 billion in 2019.

Regional Analysis :

Increasing Prevalence of Onychomycosis to Aid Expansion in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 1.65 billion in 2019. The growth in the region is attributed to rising cases of onychomycosis in the region. The growing R&D activities will further foster the growth of the market in the region. The increasing demand for Jublia will accelerate the growth of the market in the region. Europe is predicted to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the favorable health reimbursement policies in European countries such as Italy, Spain, and the U.K. The superior distribution of OTC drugs retail pharmacies such as Walgreens, and others will enable speedy expansion of the market in Europe. According to an article published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, the prevalence of onychomycosis in Europe is 4.3%.

Asia Pacific is expected to rise tremendously in the forthcoming years due to the new product launches. The increasing prevalence of diabetes will spur opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future. The rising geriatric population will further improve the growth prospects of the market. In addition, the rising patient awareness and developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies will boost the market.

Market Driver :

Emergence of Topical Treatment Solutions to Augment Growth

The growing cases of liver damage in patients will lead to a high demand for the market in the near future. According to a survey conducted on dermatologists and podiatrists in the U.S. by Moberg Pharma AB in 2017, 7 out of 10 doctors avoid prescribing oral terbinafine owing to the risk of liver damage. The innovation and development of topical treatment solutions and oral anti-fungal drugsassociated with liver damage will subsequently enable speedy expansion of the market. The rising need for improved topical solutions will impel dermatologists and podiatrists to present new theories for drug enhancement, which, in turn, will augur well for the market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of nail lacquerswill consequently create new opportunities for the market during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing spending on R&D activities by major players will have a tremendous impact on the market in the foreseeable future.

For more information visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dermatophytic-onychomycosis-treatment-market-103310

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Key Development :

December 2019: Moberg Pharma, a Swedish pharmaceutical company announced that M0B-015, topical terbinafine under phase 3 clinical study has met the primary and secondary endpoint for the treatment of onychomycosis.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market:

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Galderma

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cipla Inc.

Kaken pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Segmentation :

By Product Type

Tablets

Nail Paints

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

By Type

Prescribed

Over-the-Counter (OTC)

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals & Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Channels

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, andRest of Asia- Pacific)

Rest of World

