Automotive Tow Bars Market is Thriving Worldwide by 2027, Top Players- Brink Group, BTA Towing Equipment, CURT Manufacturing LLC, Oris, PCT Automotive Limited and Others

According to our latest market study on “Automotive Tow Bars Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product (Detachable Tow bar, Retractable Tow bar, Fixed Tow bar, and Others); Vehicle type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle); and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 4.82 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5.23 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008801/

Anker and York Tow bars, Bosal Group, Brink Group, BTA Towing Equipment, CURT Manufacturing LLC, Oris, PCT Automotive Limited, Alois Kober GmbH, North Shore Tow bars, and GDW NV are some of the key players present in the global automotive tow bars. In addition to these players, several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

The tow bar is used for towing a broken-down vehicle while ensuring balance to avoid a skid. The global market for automotive tow bars has been segmented into five major regions— North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. With the growing popularity of adventure sports and RVs, the demand for automotive tow bars is expected to grow significantly. The increasing sales of passenger vehicles are also supporting the growth of the automotive tow bar. Europe and North America account for about 47.5% of the total share of the global automotive tow bars market. The demand for automotive tow bars is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in Europe, followed by North America and Asia Pacific.

Since the demand for automotive tow bar is directly related to the sales of passenger vehicles, the growing sales of passenger cars in the developed regions such as Europe and North America has supported the growth of automotive tow bars.

Some of the major players operating in the market are focusing on expanding their offerings and diversifying their customer base. However, some of the market players are focusing on inorganic growth strategies, such as acquisitions and strategic investments. For instance, in 2019, Lippert Components, Inc. completed the previously announced acquisition of CURT Group for about US$ 340 million. Also, in the year 2017, CURT Group completed the acquisition of UWS, which created new opportunities for both the companies.

Buy now at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008801/

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Automotive Tow Bars market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Automotive Tow Bars market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]