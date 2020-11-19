Electronic Design Automation Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2024

Over the recent years, the electronic design automation market share has witnessed a drastic upswing owing to a vast expanse of applications. Numerous engineering firms operating across a variety of industrial domains including automotive, telecommunications, aerospace & defense, and consumer electronics have been extensively utilizing the advanced softwares manufactured by electronic design automation industry players.

Out of these business verticals, the enormous growth of the automotive sector has necessitated the semiconductor component and system designers to meet the most rigorous regulatory guidelines to ensure vehicle safety.

Bearing this in mind, one of the foremost electronic design automation market participant Synopsys, Inc., has recently released a thorough and independent functional safety assessment and certification, ISO 26262. The latest certification would enable all the tools of Synopsys Design Platform to be deployed more efficiently in the development of automotive designs meeting the safety requirements of Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) A to D.

Furthermore, the new assessment and certification spans the broadest and the most comprehensive portfolio of almost 40 ISO 26262 certified design tools across the overall electronic design automation industry.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Electronic Design Automation Market. They are as follows:

Agnisys, Inc., Aldec, Inc., Altera, Altium, Ansys, Austemper Design Systems Inc., AutoTRAX, Cadence Design Systems, CadSoft Computer, Dolphin Integration, EasyEDA, EasyLogix – Schindler & Schill GmbH, EMWorks, Eremex, Ferrochip, Ing.-Büro FRIEDRICH, Intercept Technology Inc, Invionics, JEDA Technologies, Keysight Technologies, Labcenter Electronics Ltd, Lauterbach GmbH, Mentor Graphics, NanGate, National Instruments, POLYTEDA LLC, Pulsonix, Sigasi, Silvaco International, Inc., Solido Design Automation, Inc., Synopsys, Inc., Teklatech A/S, Ucamco, Upverter, Inc., VisualSim Architect (Mirabilis Design Inc), Xilinx, Zuken, Inc.,

The SIP (Semiconductor Intellectual Property) is increasingly being used in the consumer electronics sector driven by growing use of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. Extensive R&D is required for the development of these smart devices which has led to expanded complexity of chip design and an increase in the use of IP block or cores. Mobile manufacturers are focusing on offering improved performance to end-users with limited chip sizes, fueling segmental growth. With increasing product traction, it is estimated that SIP segment could register a high CAGR by 2024.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Electronic Design Automation Market, By Product

4.1. Electronic Design Automation Market share by product, 2016 & 2024

4.2. Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3. IC physical design & verification

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4. Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and Multi-Chip Module (MCM)

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.5. Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.6. Services

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 5. Electronic Design Automation Market, By Application

5.1. Electronic Design Automation Market share by application, 2016 & 2024

5.2. Aerospace & defense

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.3. Automotive

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.4. Consumer electronics

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.5. Industrial

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.6. Medical

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.7. Telecommunications

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.8.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

