Global Display Market Import Export Scenario, Application, Growing Trends and Forecast 2020-2024

With significant advancements in the touchscreen & embedded technologies, the global display market is expected to tread along a profitable roadmap in the ensuing years. The emerging markets for touch sensors, controllers, and software drivers for enhancing display & touchscreen experience are highly impacting the industry’s end-use landscape. The retail sector, in this backdrop, aptly exemplify the phenomenal growth of display market.

The NFC-enabled terminals, Digital POS displays, smart ATMs, and Kiosks are some of the prominent display market products that have profoundly emerged as the most preferred mediums to engage with customers. Companies partaking in display market are in turn going the whole nine yards to bring new range of products that match with the ever-changing customer preferences.

Technological developments such as surface acoustic wave technology and multi-touch LCDs are driving the production of new devices. Displays that support only older technologies fade out rapidly, making it hard for device manufacturers to offer new features with these products.

Various companies are merging other technology firms to provide advanced display products and solutions. For example, in 2016, seamless payment solutions provider, Ingenico Group acquired Think&Go NFC, a startup which has developed an innovative technology which allows any type of digital display to interact with other connected objects like transit passes and smartphones.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Display Market. They are as follows:

M Company, Advantech Co. Ltd., Aplus Display Technology Co. Ltd., Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Displax, S.A., Epson America, Inc., Fametech Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P, Ingenico Group, Legacy, Inc., Ls Retail Ehf, NCR Corporation, NEC Corporation, Groupe Nexio, Inc., Partner Tech Corp., Pax Technology, Inc., Posiflex Technology, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Triton Systems of Delaware, LLC, Visiontek Products, LLC, Zytronic PLC

The demand for displays is estimated to rise substantially owing to growing need for kiosks in food ordering, ticketing and self-checkout systems. Self-checkout kiosks are witnessing increasing adoption across countries like Germany, UK, U.S. and Australia in order to save customer time, improve business efficiency and operational profits. Owing to fast operations and ease-of-use, these kiosks are being used in specialty retailers, small convenience stores and departmental stores, boosting the overall display market share.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Display Market, By Application

4.1. Global display market share by application, 2016 & 2024

4.2. ATM

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3. Market estimates and forecast by display size, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.1. 7” display

4.2.3.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.1.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.2. 8” display

4.2.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.3. 10” display

4.2.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.4. Above 10” display

4.2.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4. Market estimates and forecast by resolution, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4.1. 700 x 340 pixels

4.2.4.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4.1.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4.2. 800 x 600 pixels

4.2.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4.3. Others

4.2.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3. POS

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3. Market estimates and forecast by display size, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.1. 10” display

4.3.3.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.1.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.2. 12” display

4.3.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.3. 15” display

4.3.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.4. 17” display

4.3.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.5. 19” display

4.3.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.5.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.6. 20” display

4.3.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3.6.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.4. Market estimates and forecast by resolution, 2013 – 2024

4.3.4.1. 1024 x 768 pixels

4.3.4.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.4.1.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.4.2. 1366 x 768 pixels

4.3.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.4.3. 1280 x 800 pixels

4.3.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4. Kiosk

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3. Market estimates and forecast by display size, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3.1. 15” – 17” display

4.4.3.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3.1.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3.2. 17” – 32” display

4.4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3.3. 32” – 65” display

4.4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3.4. Above 65”

4.4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4.4. Market estimates and forecast by resolution, 2013 – 2024

4.4.4.1. 1024 x 768 pixels

4.4.4.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.4.1.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4.4.2. 1280 x 1024 pixels

4.4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4.4.3. 1920 x 1080 pixels

4.4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

