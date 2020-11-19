Computer Engineering Market Share, Application, Size With Growth And Business Strategies Forecast 2020-2024

Endorsed by plethora of technological interventions, computer engineering market has been one of the fastest developing verticals of electronics & media industry. The concept of computer engineering dates back its commercialization in the late 30s when John Vincent Atanasoff and Clifford Berry began developing the world’s first electronic digital computer. Computer engineering market, since then, is on the verge of continuous developments with regards to software and semiconductors advancements & progressions.

Over time, the robustly expanding demand for high computing capacity and IT centralization has significantly led the focus on enhancing the efficiency of systems, which as per analyst, brought a renewed dynamism in the computer engineering industry. In fact, according to reliable reports, the global computer engineering was valued to be over USD 1800 billion in 2016.

Server computers are projected to witness increased adoption and bring in significant revenues for the computer engineering market through 2024. A significant surge in the need for cloud storage and online services has expanded the number of data centers worldwide, complementing the growth of computer engineering solutions. For instance, U.S.A was home to more than 3 million data centers across the country in 2016.

The number of facilities can see a gradual rise in the next few years owing to migration to hyper-scale data centers managed by colocation or large service providers from the on-premise, small facilities handled by internal IT teams. The development and implementation of innovative server solutions by multiple data center manufacturers will lead to reduced energy consumption.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Computer Engineering Market. They are as follows:

AB Electrolux, Acer, Inc., Apple Inc., Best Buy Co., Inc., Bose Corporation, Canon, Inc., David Clark Inc., Dell Inc., Fujifilm Corporation, Fujitsu, General Electric, Gionee Communication Equipment Co. Ltd., Google, Inc., GoPro, Inc., Haier Corporation, Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co. Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., iON Worldwide LLC, JVCKenwood Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (E & H), Lenovo Inc., Logitech International S.A., LG Corporation, Meizu Telecom Equipment Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Micro-Star International Co. Ltd.(MSI), Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Oneplus, OPPO, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic, Sonos, Inc., Siemens AG, Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd., Sony Corporation, TCL Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd., Walton Group, Whirlpool Corporation, ZTE Corporation

Asia Pacific contributed more than 50% of the overall computer engineering market share in 2016 due to the prominent presence of semiconductor manufacturers. Numerous government and industrial bodies are pushing the growth of the electronics manufacturing sector in the region to attract international investments, apart from catering to the domestic needs. For instance, India is witnessing rising interest from electronic manufacturers considering the presence of low-cost labor.

Scaling production costs in Taiwan and China are urging manufacturers to shift their manufacturing base to various other nations. The average manufacturing labor in China was valued at USD 3.5 per hour while the estimation for India was close to USD 0.9 per hour.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4 Computer Engineering Market, By Product Functionality

4.1 Computer engineering share, by product functionality, 2016 & 2024

4.2 Personal computer

4.2.1 Market estimates, by region, 2013 – 2016

4.2.2 Market forecast, by region, 2017 – 2024

4.3 Server computer hardware

4.3.1 Market estimates, by region, 2013 – 2016

4.3.2 Market forecast, by region, 2017 – 2024

4.4 Supercomputers

4.4.1 Market estimates, by region, 2013 – 2016

4.4.2 Market forecast, by region, 2017 – 2024

4.5 Built-in computer

4.5.1 Market estimates, by region, 2013 – 2016

4.5.2 Market forecast, by region, 2017 – 2024

4.6 Mobile computer hardware

4.6.1 Market estimates, by region, 2013 – 2016

4.6.2 Market forecast, by region, 2017 – 2024

4.7 Microelectronic components

4.7.1 Market estimates, by region, 2013 – 2016

4.7.2 Market forecast, by region, 2017 – 2024

Chapter 5 Computer Engineering Market, By Application

5.1 Computer engineering share, by application, 2016 & 2024

5.2 Automotive

5.2.1 Market estimates, by region, 2013 – 2016

5.2.2 Market forecast, by region, 2017 – 2024

5.3 Communication system

5.3.1 Market estimates, by region, 2013 – 2016

5.3.2 Market forecast, by region, 2017 – 2024

5.4 Industrial

5.4.1 Market estimates, by region, 2013 – 2016

5.4.2 Market forecast, by region, 2017 – 2024

5.5 Medicine

5.5.1 Market estimates, by region, 2013 – 2016

5.5.2 Market forecast, by region, 2017 – 2024

5.6 Consumer computer equipment

5.6.1 Market estimates, by region, 2013 – 2016

5.6.2 Market forecast, by region, 2017 – 2024

