Cold Chain Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2019-2030 – Burris Logistics, Americold Logistics, LINEAGE LOGISTICS

The significant growth of the market can be attributed to rising consumer demand for perishable food items, growth of international trade due to trade liberalization, and expansion of the organized food retail industry are some of the factors that will boost the growth of market over the forecast period. Moreover, factors such as increasing need for temperature control to prevent potential health hazards also fuels the growth of this market. However, concerns regarding environment such as greenhouse gas emissions and usage high energy and infrastructure cost will restrain the growth of the market to certain extent. Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Cold Chain Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2030.” According to the report, the global cold chain market is estimated to be over US$ 217 Bn in 2019 It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2030.

Major Key Players of the Cold Chain Market are:

Burris Logistics, Americold Logistics, LINEAGE LOGISTICS HOLDING, NICHIREI CORPORATION., Swire Cold Storag, Agro Merchants Group, Kloosterboer Group B.V., Interstate Cold Storage, Inc., VersaCold Logistics Services, Aamong others.

Cold chain services are designed to provide ideal transportation and storage conditions for temperature sensitive products. Rising consumer demand for dairy & frozen desserts, fruits & vegetables, meat, fish and seafood. Similarly, bakery & confectionery products and fast delivery requirements is associated with the e-commerce based food delivery market have given a significant boost to cold chain market. Moreover, growth of international trade due to trade liberalization, and expansion of the organized food retail industry are some of the factors are driving the growth of the market.

In emerging countries, cold chain market is driven by shift from carbohydrate rich diet to protein rich foods, owing to rising consumer awareness. Country China are expected to portray a significant growth in the coming years due to a consumer led transition in the economy. The growing technological advancements in warehouses management, refrigerated transportation, and growing government subsidies have enabled service providers with innovative solutions to overcome complex transportation in the emerging market. This in turn aids the substantial growth of the cold chain market.

Major Types of Cold Chain Market covered are:

Refrigerated Storage

Refrigerated Transport

Major Applications of Cold Chain Market covered are:

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Fish, Meat, and Seafood Products

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Fruits & Vegetables and others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Cold Chain consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Cold Chain market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Cold Chain manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Cold Chain with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Cold Chain industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

