Connected Vehicle Market Strategic Plan for Positive Growth 2030 – BMW, AUDI AG, Tesla, Volkswagen

As per the Centers for Disease Control, vehicleaccidents are the leading cause of death amongthe age group of 18 to 35 across the globe. Connected vehicles are embedded with a wide range of safety features, such as remote diagnostics, multimedia streaming, access to social media & other apps, cyber security,on-road assistance, autopilot, e-call & SOS assistance, and other safety features which can lessen the number of vehicles accidents. Hence, many regional governments have been undertaking various initiatives to reduce road accidents by promoting connected vehicle technology. For instance, The US Department of (USDOT’s) is a connected vehicle program engaged in working with state transportation agencies, vehicle OEMs, local transportation agencies, and device makers to promote connected vehicle technology. Such government initiatives have been driving the overall growth of the market.

Major Key Players of the Connected Vehicle Market are:

BMW, AUDI AG, Tesla, Volkswagen AG, AB Volvo, OnStar (General Motors), Nissan Motor Co., Toyota Motor Corporation, Hyundai Motor Company, and Honda Motor Co., Ltd., among others.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Connected Vehicle Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2030.” According to the report, the global connected vehiclemarket accounted forover US$39.78 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.15% from 2019 to 2030.

Increasing awareness regarding road safety, heavy investments by key players, increasing demand for electric vehicles, and growing demand for enhanced user comfort in vehicles are the major driving factors present in the operating market. Additionally, rising new product launches by the key players have been supplementing overall growth of the market. For instance, Audi AG is planning to launch 5G-connected car technology in collaboration withHuawei (Chinese technology giant)which further increases the sales of connected vehicles.

Major Technology of Connected Vehicle Market covered are:

Vehicle to Infrastructure

Vehicle to Vehicle

Vehicle to Cloud

Vehicle to Pedestrian, and Vehicle to Everything

Major Applications of Connected Vehicle Market covered are:

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Aftermarket

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Connected Vehicle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Connected Vehicle market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Connected Vehicle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Connected Vehicle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Connected Vehicle Market Size

2.2 Connected Vehicle Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Connected Vehicle Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Connected Vehicle Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Connected Vehicle Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Connected Vehicle Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Connected Vehicle Sales by Product

4.2 Global Connected Vehicle Revenue by Product

4.3 Connected Vehicle Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Connected Vehicle Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Connected Vehicle industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

