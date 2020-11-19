Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2030 – Robert Bosch, DENSO

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2030.” According to the report, the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market is estimated to account for over US$ 29.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 20% from 2019 to 2030.

Major Key Players of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market are:

Robert Bosch, DENSO CORPORATION, ZF Friedrichshafen, Delphi Technologies, Continental, Valeo, NVIDIA Corporation, Magna International Inc., HYUNDAI MOBIS., and HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, among others.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are intelligent systems installed inside vehicles to assist drivers in a variety of ways. They help to avoid drifting into adjacent lanes or making unsafe lane changes, blind-spot monitoring and provide forward-collision warnings. These systems come equipped with automatic vision systems, sensors, radar wireless connectivity, and automotive HMI design, among others. ADAS has the potential to prevent road crashes or at least lessen the severity of crashes when they are unavoidable. The key market players are entering into agreements to expand their product portfolio, increase customer offering, and create healthy market opportunities. For instance, in September 2019, StradVision Inc., a developer of vision processing technology for autonomous vehicles, partnered with a leading European OEM and a South Korean Tier 1 supplier on a front-camera project. The company has also announced its partnership with a leading global Tier 1 supplier to develop technology for Level 4 autonomous buses in November 2019.

The growth of the ADAS market can be attributed to several factors such as the growing trend for autonomous & semi-autonomous vehicles coupled with the rising need for passenger comfort. The growing demand for safe, efficient, & convenient driving experiences is further contributing to the market growth of ADAS.

Major Types of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market covered are:

Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

Adaptive Front Light (AFL)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Cross-Traffic Alert (CTA)

Road Sign Recognition (RSR)

Night Vision System (NVS)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Major Applications of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market covered are:

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Buses, and Trucks

In the end, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

