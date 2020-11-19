Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2019-2030 – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza, Merck

Genome editing is the effective and precise modification of DNA in the cell. The technique comprises making cuts at particular DNA sequences having enzymes that are known as engineered nucleases. Genome editing technique is used to remove, add, or modify DNA in the genome, which helps to change the characteristics of an organism or cell.

Genome editing is used in three major applications; for disease treatment, for research, and in biotechnology. In research, the technique is used to understand the biology of cells or organisms. In biotechnology, the said technique performs efficiently in order to improve the crop production. In the treatment of diseases, the targeted technique is used to alter human blood cells for curing AIDS or leukemia. Genome editing is also expected to cure disorders like haemophilia and muscular dystrophy. Genome engineering process comprises synthetic assembling of whole chromosomal DNA, gained from natural sequencing process. Thoroughly, genome engineering is a universal approach for synthetic biology and this differentiates it from genetic circuit engineering.

Major Key Players of the Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza, Merck, Horizon Discovery Group, Integrated DNA Technologies, New England Biolabs (US), GenScript (US), Sangamo BioSciences (US), OriGene Technologies (US), Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals (US), Editas Medicine (US), and CRISPR Therapeutics (Switzerland)., among others.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Genome Editing/Genome Engeineering Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2030.” According to the report the global genome editing market was valued at over US$ 3.0 Bn. in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2019 to 2030.

Strong product pipeline are anticipated to impact the industrial growth over the forecast period of 2019-2030. The novel products are designed to help in development of DNA targeting, with improved flexibility, specificity of nuclease, and the ease of Adeno-Associate Virus (AAV) packaging for delivery. Moreover, utilization of the technique through a number of methods such as disruption of viral DNA, correction in the toxic mutations, or the addition of therapeutic transgenes is projected to boost the adoption.

Major Types of Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market covered are:

CRISPR

TALEN

ZFN

Major Applications of Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market covered are:

Cell Line Engineering

Genetic Engineering

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Genome Editing/Genome Engineering market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Genome Editing/Genome Engineering with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

