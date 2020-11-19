Mold Steel Market Outlook 2020, Business Development, Research Report 2026 | ASSAB GROUP, Daido Steel, Hitachi Metals

“
The report titled Global Mold Steel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Mold Steel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Mold Steel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Mold Steel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Mold Steel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Mold Steel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Mold Steel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Mold Steel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Mold Steel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Mold Steel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mold Steel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mold Steel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: ASSAB GROUP, Daido Steel, Hitachi Metals, Arcelor Group, Aubert & Duval, Kind & Co., Nachi, Schmiede Werke Grfiditz, Sanyo Special Steel, Nippon Koshuha Steel, Kalyani Carpenter, Voestalpine, Baosteel, East Tool & Die, Fushun Special Steel AG, Ellwood Specialty Metals, Crucible Industries, Finkl Steel
Market Segmentation by Product: Cold Work Die Steel
Hot Work Die Steel
Plastic Mould Steel
Market Segmentation by Application: Construction Industry
Industrial Equipment
Others
The Mold Steel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mold Steel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mold Steel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Mold Steel market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Mold Steel industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Mold Steel market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Mold Steel market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mold Steel market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Top Mold Steel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Mold Steel Market Size Growth Rateby Type
1.3.2 Cold Work Die Steel
1.3.3 Hot Work Die Steel
1.3.4 Plastic Mould Steel
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Mold Steel Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.4.2 Construction Industry
1.4.3 Industrial Equipment
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Market Perspective
2.1 Global Mold Steel Market Size (2015-2026)
2.1.1 Global Mold Steel Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.2 Global Mold Steel Sales (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Mold Steel Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Mold Steel Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Mold Steel Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Mold Steel Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.4 Mold Steel Industry Trends
2.4.1 Mold Steel Market Trends
2.4.2 Mold Steel Market Drivers
2.4.3 Mold Steel Market Challenges
2.4.4 Mold Steel Market Restraints
2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Mold Steel Players: Views for Future
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Mold Steel Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)
3.1.1 Global Mold Steel Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Mold Steel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Mold Steel Sales in 2019
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Mold Steel by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Mold Steel Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Mold Steel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Mold Steel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Mold Steel as of 2019)
3.4 Global Mold Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Mold Steel Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mold Steel Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Mold Steel Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Mold Steel Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Mold Steel Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Mold Steel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Mold Steel Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Mold Steel Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Mold Steel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Mold Steel Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Mold Steel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Mold Steel Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Mold Steel Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Mold Steel Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Mold Steel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Mold Steel Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.4 Mold Steel Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Mold Steel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Mold Steel Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Mold Steel Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.4 Mold Steel Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Mold Steel Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 North America Mold Steel Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 North America Mold Steel Breakdown Data by Application
6.4 North America Mold Steel Breakdown Data by Countries
6.4.1 North America Mold Steel Sales by Countries
6.4.2 North America Mold Steel Revenue by Countries
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Mold Steel Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 Europe Mold Steel Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 Europe Mold Steel Breakdown Data by Application
7.4 Europe Mold Steel Breakdown Data by Countries
7.4.1 Europe Mold Steel Sales by Countries
7.4.2 Europe Mold Steel Revenue by Countries
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Mold Steel Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 Asia Pacific Mold Steel Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Mold Steel Breakdown Data by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Mold Steel Breakdown Data by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Mold Steel Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Mold Steel Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Mold Steel Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Latin America Mold Steel Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Latin America Mold Steel Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Latin America Mold Steel Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Latin America Mold Steel Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Latin America Mold Steel Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Mold Steel Breakdown Data by Type
10.2 Middle East and Africa Mold Steel Breakdown Data by Application
10.3 Middle East and Africa Mold Steel Breakdown Data by Countries
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Mold Steel Sales by Countries
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Mold Steel Revenue by Countries
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
10.3.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 ASSAB GROUP
11.1.1 ASSAB GROUP Corporation Information
11.1.2 ASSAB GROUP Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 ASSAB GROUP Mold Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 ASSAB GROUP Mold Steel Products and Services
11.1.5 ASSAB GROUP SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 ASSAB GROUP Recent Developments
11.2 Daido Steel
11.2.1 Daido Steel Corporation Information
11.2.2 Daido Steel Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Daido Steel Mold Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Daido Steel Mold Steel Products and Services
11.2.5 Daido Steel SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Daido Steel Recent Developments
11.3 Hitachi Metals
11.3.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information
11.3.2 Hitachi Metals Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Hitachi Metals Mold Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Hitachi Metals Mold Steel Products and Services
11.3.5 Hitachi Metals SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Hitachi Metals Recent Developments
11.4 Arcelor Group
11.4.1 Arcelor Group Corporation Information
11.4.2 Arcelor Group Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Arcelor Group Mold Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Arcelor Group Mold Steel Products and Services
11.4.5 Arcelor Group SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Arcelor Group Recent Developments
11.5 Aubert & Duval
11.5.1 Aubert & Duval Corporation Information
11.5.2 Aubert & Duval Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Aubert & Duval Mold Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Aubert & Duval Mold Steel Products and Services
11.5.5 Aubert & Duval SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Aubert & Duval Recent Developments
11.6 Kind & Co.
11.6.1 Kind & Co. Corporation Information
11.6.2 Kind & Co. Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Kind & Co. Mold Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Kind & Co. Mold Steel Products and Services
11.6.5 Kind & Co. SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Kind & Co. Recent Developments
11.7 Nachi
11.7.1 Nachi Corporation Information
11.7.2 Nachi Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 Nachi Mold Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Nachi Mold Steel Products and Services
11.7.5 Nachi SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Nachi Recent Developments
11.8 Schmiede Werke Grfiditz
11.8.1 Schmiede Werke Grfiditz Corporation Information
11.8.2 Schmiede Werke Grfiditz Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 Schmiede Werke Grfiditz Mold Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Schmiede Werke Grfiditz Mold Steel Products and Services
11.8.5 Schmiede Werke Grfiditz SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Schmiede Werke Grfiditz Recent Developments
11.9 Sanyo Special Steel
11.9.1 Sanyo Special Steel Corporation Information
11.9.2 Sanyo Special Steel Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Sanyo Special Steel Mold Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Sanyo Special Steel Mold Steel Products and Services
11.9.5 Sanyo Special Steel SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Sanyo Special Steel Recent Developments
11.10 Nippon Koshuha Steel
11.10.1 Nippon Koshuha Steel Corporation Information
11.10.2 Nippon Koshuha Steel Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Nippon Koshuha Steel Mold Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Nippon Koshuha Steel Mold Steel Products and Services
11.10.5 Nippon Koshuha Steel SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Nippon Koshuha Steel Recent Developments
11.11 Kalyani Carpenter
11.11.1 Kalyani Carpenter Corporation Information
11.11.2 Kalyani Carpenter Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.11.3 Kalyani Carpenter Mold Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.11.4 Kalyani Carpenter Mold Steel Products and Services
11.11.5 Kalyani Carpenter SWOT Analysis
11.11.6 Kalyani Carpenter Recent Developments
11.12 Voestalpine
11.12.1 Voestalpine Corporation Information
11.12.2 Voestalpine Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Voestalpine Mold Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Voestalpine Mold Steel Products and Services
11.12.5 Voestalpine SWOT Analysis
11.12.6 Voestalpine Recent Developments
11.13 Baosteel
11.13.1 Baosteel Corporation Information
11.13.2 Baosteel Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 Baosteel Mold Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Baosteel Mold Steel Products and Services
11.13.5 Baosteel SWOT Analysis
11.13.6 Baosteel Recent Developments
11.14 East Tool & Die
11.14.1 East Tool & Die Corporation Information
11.14.2 East Tool & Die Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 East Tool & Die Mold Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 East Tool & Die Mold Steel Products and Services
11.14.5 East Tool & Die SWOT Analysis
11.14.6 East Tool & Die Recent Developments
11.15 Fushun Special Steel AG
11.15.1 Fushun Special Steel AG Corporation Information
11.15.2 Fushun Special Steel AG Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Fushun Special Steel AG Mold Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Fushun Special Steel AG Mold Steel Products and Services
11.15.5 Fushun Special Steel AG SWOT Analysis
11.15.6 Fushun Special Steel AG Recent Developments
11.16 Ellwood Specialty Metals
11.16.1 Ellwood Specialty Metals Corporation Information
11.16.2 Ellwood Specialty Metals Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Ellwood Specialty Metals Mold Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Ellwood Specialty Metals Mold Steel Products and Services
11.16.5 Ellwood Specialty Metals SWOT Analysis
11.16.6 Ellwood Specialty Metals Recent Developments
11.17 Crucible Industries
11.17.1 Crucible Industries Corporation Information
11.17.2 Crucible Industries Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 Crucible Industries Mold Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Crucible Industries Mold Steel Products and Services
11.17.5 Crucible Industries SWOT Analysis
11.17.6 Crucible Industries Recent Developments
11.18 Finkl Steel
11.18.1 Finkl Steel Corporation Information
11.18.2 Finkl Steel Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.18.3 Finkl Steel Mold Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Finkl Steel Mold Steel Products and Services
11.18.5 Finkl Steel SWOT Analysis
11.18.6 Finkl Steel Recent Developments
12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Mold Steel Supply Chain Analysis
12.2 Sales Channels Analysis
12.2.1 Mold Steel Sales Channels
12.2.2 Mold Steel Distributors
12.3 Mold Steel Customers
13 Estimates and Projections by Regions
13.1 Global Mold Steel Market Size Forecast by Region
13.1.1 Global Mold Steel Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1.2 Global Mold Steel Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
