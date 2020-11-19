Energy Efficient Windows Market Size 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2026 | Saint Gobain S.A. (France), Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

“

The report titled Global Energy Efficient Windows Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Energy Efficient Windows market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Energy Efficient Windows market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Energy Efficient Windows market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Energy Efficient Windows market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Energy Efficient Windows report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Energy Efficient Windows report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Energy Efficient Windows market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Energy Efficient Windows market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Energy Efficient Windows market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Energy Efficient Windows market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Energy Efficient Windows market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Saint Gobain S.A. (France), Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan), SCHOTT AG (Germany), Central Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan), Masco Corporation (U.S.), Builders FirstSource, Inc. (U.S.), Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc. (U.S.), YKK AP, Inc. (Japan), Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Associated Materials LLC (U.S.), Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.), Deceuninck NV (Belgium), PGT, Inc. (U.S.)

Market Segmentation by Product: Double Glazing

Triple Low-E glazing



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial



The Energy Efficient Windows Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Energy Efficient Windows market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Energy Efficient Windows market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Energy Efficient Windows market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Energy Efficient Windows industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Energy Efficient Windows market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Energy Efficient Windows market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Energy Efficient Windows market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Energy Efficient Windows Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Energy Efficient Windows Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Double Glazing

1.3.3 Triple Low-E glazing

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Energy Efficient Windows Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Residential

1.4.3 Commercial

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Energy Efficient Windows Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Energy Efficient Windows Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Energy Efficient Windows Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Energy Efficient Windows Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Energy Efficient Windows Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Energy Efficient Windows Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Energy Efficient Windows Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Energy Efficient Windows Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Energy Efficient Windows Market Trends

2.3.2 Energy Efficient Windows Market Drivers

2.3.3 Energy Efficient Windows Market Challenges

2.3.4 Energy Efficient Windows Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Energy Efficient Windows Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Energy Efficient Windows Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Energy Efficient Windows Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Energy Efficient Windows Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Energy Efficient Windows Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Energy Efficient Windows Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Energy Efficient Windows Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Energy Efficient Windows Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Energy Efficient Windows Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Energy Efficient Windows as of 2019)

3.4 Global Energy Efficient Windows Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Energy Efficient Windows Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Energy Efficient Windows Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Energy Efficient Windows Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global Energy Efficient Windows Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Energy Efficient Windows Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Energy Efficient Windows Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 Energy Efficient Windows Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Energy Efficient Windows Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Energy Efficient Windows Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Energy Efficient Windows Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 Energy Efficient Windows Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Energy Efficient Windows Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Energy Efficient Windows Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Energy Efficient Windows Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Energy Efficient Windows Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Energy Efficient Windows Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Energy Efficient Windows Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Energy Efficient Windows Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Energy Efficient Windows Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Energy Efficient Windows Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Energy Efficient Windows Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Energy Efficient Windows Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan Energy Efficient Windows Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Energy Efficient Windows Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan Energy Efficient Windows Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China Energy Efficient Windows Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China Energy Efficient Windows Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China Energy Efficient Windows Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia Energy Efficient Windows Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia Energy Efficient Windows Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia Energy Efficient Windows Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India Energy Efficient Windows Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India Energy Efficient Windows Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India Energy Efficient Windows Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Energy Efficient Windows Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Energy Efficient Windows Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Energy Efficient Windows Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Energy Efficient Windows Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Energy Efficient Windows Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Energy Efficient Windows Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Energy Efficient Windows Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Energy Efficient Windows Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Energy Efficient Windows Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Energy Efficient Windows Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Energy Efficient Windows Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Energy Efficient Windows Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Energy Efficient Windows Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Energy Efficient Windows Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Energy Efficient Windows Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Energy Efficient Windows Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Windows Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Windows Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Energy Efficient Windows Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Saint Gobain S.A. (France)

8.1.1 Saint Gobain S.A. (France) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Saint Gobain S.A. (France) Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 Saint Gobain S.A. (France) Energy Efficient Windows Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Energy Efficient Windows Products and Services

8.1.5 Saint Gobain S.A. (France) SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Saint Gobain S.A. (France) Recent Developments

8.2 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

8.2.1 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan) Corporation Information

8.2.2 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan) Energy Efficient Windows Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Energy Efficient Windows Products and Services

8.2.5 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan) SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan) Recent Developments

8.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan)

8.3.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan) Corporation Information

8.3.2 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan) Energy Efficient Windows Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Energy Efficient Windows Products and Services

8.3.5 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan) SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan) Recent Developments

8.4 SCHOTT AG (Germany)

8.4.1 SCHOTT AG (Germany) Corporation Information

8.4.2 SCHOTT AG (Germany) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 SCHOTT AG (Germany) Energy Efficient Windows Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Energy Efficient Windows Products and Services

8.4.5 SCHOTT AG (Germany) SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 SCHOTT AG (Germany) Recent Developments

8.5 Central Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan)

8.5.1 Central Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan) Corporation Information

8.5.2 Central Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 Central Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan) Energy Efficient Windows Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Energy Efficient Windows Products and Services

8.5.5 Central Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan) SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Central Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan) Recent Developments

8.6 Masco Corporation (U.S.)

8.6.1 Masco Corporation (U.S.) Corporation Information

8.6.2 Masco Corporation (U.S.) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 Masco Corporation (U.S.) Energy Efficient Windows Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Energy Efficient Windows Products and Services

8.6.5 Masco Corporation (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Masco Corporation (U.S.) Recent Developments

8.7 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (U.S.)

8.7.1 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

8.7.2 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (U.S.) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (U.S.) Energy Efficient Windows Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Energy Efficient Windows Products and Services

8.7.5 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Developments

8.8 Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc. (U.S.)

8.8.1 Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

8.8.2 Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc. (U.S.) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc. (U.S.) Energy Efficient Windows Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Energy Efficient Windows Products and Services

8.8.5 Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc. (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Developments

8.9 YKK AP, Inc. (Japan)

8.9.1 YKK AP, Inc. (Japan) Corporation Information

8.9.2 YKK AP, Inc. (Japan) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 YKK AP, Inc. (Japan) Energy Efficient Windows Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Energy Efficient Windows Products and Services

8.9.5 YKK AP, Inc. (Japan) SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 YKK AP, Inc. (Japan) Recent Developments

8.10 Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

8.10.1 Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

8.10.2 Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (U.S.) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.10.3 Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (U.S.) Energy Efficient Windows Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Energy Efficient Windows Products and Services

8.10.5 Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Developments

8.11 BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

8.11.1 BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

8.11.2 BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (U.S.) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.11.3 BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (U.S.) Energy Efficient Windows Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Energy Efficient Windows Products and Services

8.11.5 BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Developments

8.12 Associated Materials LLC (U.S.)

8.12.1 Associated Materials LLC (U.S.) Corporation Information

8.12.2 Associated Materials LLC (U.S.) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.12.3 Associated Materials LLC (U.S.) Energy Efficient Windows Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Energy Efficient Windows Products and Services

8.12.5 Associated Materials LLC (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Associated Materials LLC (U.S.) Recent Developments

8.13 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.)

8.13.1 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

8.13.2 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.13.3 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.) Energy Efficient Windows Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Energy Efficient Windows Products and Services

8.13.5 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Developments

8.14 Deceuninck NV (Belgium)

8.14.1 Deceuninck NV (Belgium) Corporation Information

8.14.2 Deceuninck NV (Belgium) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.14.3 Deceuninck NV (Belgium) Energy Efficient Windows Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Energy Efficient Windows Products and Services

8.14.5 Deceuninck NV (Belgium) SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Deceuninck NV (Belgium) Recent Developments

8.15 PGT, Inc. (U.S.)

8.15.1 PGT, Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

8.15.2 PGT, Inc. (U.S.) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.15.3 PGT, Inc. (U.S.) Energy Efficient Windows Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Energy Efficient Windows Products and Services

8.15.5 PGT, Inc. (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 PGT, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Developments

9 Energy Efficient Windows Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Energy Efficient Windows Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Energy Efficient Windows Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Energy Efficient Windows Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 Energy Efficient Windows Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Energy Efficient Windows Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Energy Efficient Windows Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Energy Efficient Windows Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Energy Efficient Windows Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Energy Efficient Windows Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Energy Efficient Windows Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Energy Efficient Windows Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Energy Efficient Windows Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Energy Efficient Windows Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Windows Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Windows Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Energy Efficient Windows Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Energy Efficient Windows Sales Channels

11.2.2 Energy Efficient Windows Distributors

11.3 Energy Efficient Windows Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

